Analysis on Merck & Co's V114: A 15-Valent Pneumococcal Capsular Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine (2017-2026)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V114" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Merck & Co's V114 is a 15-valent pneumococcal capsular polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, which is currently in Phase III development in the US and EU.



V114 contains the 13 serotypes included in Prevnar 13 (4, 6B, 9V, 14, 18C, 19F, 23F, 1, 3, 5, 6A, 7F, and 19A), as well as two additional serotypes (22F and 33F). Merck & Co is testing both an aluminum-adjuvanted and non-adjuvanted version of the vaccine.



Research Outlook



V114's (15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Merck & Co) broader serotype coverage gives it significant market potential, should it demonstrate broader immunogenicity to Prevnar 13 (13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Pfizer) in Phase III studies.



If serotype shift occurs, V114 could replace Prevnar 13 on the market for adults aged 50 years and older due to its broader coverage and greater diversity in serotypes.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles V114 : Pneumococcal vaccines

List of Figures

Figure 1: V114 sales for pneumococcal vaccination across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: V114 drug profile

Table 2: Trials of V114 for pneumococcal vaccination

Table 3: V114 for pneumococcal vaccination - SWOT analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgg5h6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vaccines



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.