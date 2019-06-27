Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Market by Product, End-user and Country - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Care Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global point of care testing market to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the point of care testing market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the point of care testing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global point of care testing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global point of care testing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the point of care testing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the point of care testing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global point of care testing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Increasing usage of home-based point of care devices

Implementation of IoT in the diagnostic workflow

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases

2. Restraints

Strict government regulation for the launch of the product.

3. Opportunities

Rising awareness by increasing the number of healthcare events and conferences.

Ongoing R&D activities in the point-of-care testing

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Point of Care Testing Market Highlights

2.2. Point of Care Testing Market Projection

2.3. Point of Care Testing Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Point of Care Testing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Point of Care Testing Market



4. Point of Care Testing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Point of Care Testing Market by Product

5.1. Infectious Disease Testing Kits

5.2. Hematology Testing Kits

5.3. Glucose Monitoring Kits

5.4. Fertility and Pregnancy Testing Kits

5.5. Cholesterol Test Strips

5.6. Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Kits

5.7. Others



6. Global Point of Care Testing Market by End-user

6.1. Home Care

6.2. Hospitals/Critical Care

6.3. Research Laboratories

6.4. Ambulatory Care

6.5. Outpatient Healthcare

6.6. Others



7. Global Point of Care Testing Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Point of Care Testing Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Point of Care Testing Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Point of Care Testing Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Point of Care Testing Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Danaher Corporation

8.2.2. Abbott Laboratories

8.2.3. Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

8.2.4. Nova Biomedical

8.2.5. Johnson & Johnson

8.2.6. Chembio Diagnostics

8.2.7. AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.

8.2.8. Siemens AG

8.2.9. EKF Diagnostics

8.2.10. QIAGEN GmbH



