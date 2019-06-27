FluMist QIV (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FluMist QIV" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



FluMist QIV (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) is a quadrivalent live-attenuated influenza vaccine containing antigens from two A strains and two B strains specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination. FluMist QIV was approved for active immunization for the prevention of influenza in the US in February 2012 for subjects aged 2-49 years.



FluMist QIV, branded as Fluenz Tetra in the EU, was then approved for use in subjects aged 2-18 years in December 2013 by the European Medicines Agency. Daiichi Sankyo submitted an application for regulatory approval in June 2016, and The author estimates the Japanese launch of FluMist QIV (MEDI3250) in the 2019/20 season.



Research Outlook



FluMist QIV (live-attenuated quadrivalent influenza vaccine; AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) is the only live-attenuated influenza vaccine

(LAIV) approved for seasonal influenza prophylaxis. Its ability to provide superior protection in infants aged 6-59 months had

previously placed the vaccine as the preferred option for children aged 2-8 years in the US (CDC, 2015).



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles FluMist QIV : Seasonal influenza vaccines

List of Tables

Table 1: FluMist QIV drug profile

Table 2: Approval history of FluMist QIV for seasonal influenza vaccination in the US and five major EU markets

Table 3: Late-phase trials of FluMist QIV for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 4: FluMist QIV for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis



