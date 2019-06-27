There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,690 in the last 365 days.

FluMist QIV (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2019

Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FluMist QIV" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FluMist QIV (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) is a quadrivalent live-attenuated influenza vaccine containing antigens from two A strains and two B strains specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination. FluMist QIV was approved for active immunization for the prevention of influenza in the US in February 2012 for subjects aged 2-49 years.

FluMist QIV, branded as Fluenz Tetra in the EU, was then approved for use in subjects aged 2-18 years in December 2013 by the European Medicines Agency. Daiichi Sankyo submitted an application for regulatory approval in June 2016, and The author estimates the Japanese launch of FluMist QIV (MEDI3250) in the 2019/20 season.

Research Outlook

FluMist QIV (live-attenuated quadrivalent influenza vaccine; AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo) is the only live-attenuated influenza vaccine
(LAIV) approved for seasonal influenza prophylaxis. Its ability to provide superior protection in infants aged 6-59 months had
previously placed the vaccine as the preferred option for children aged 2-8 years in the US (CDC, 2015).

Key Topics Covered

  1. Drug Overview
  2. Product Profiles
  3. FluMist QIV : Seasonal influenza vaccines

List of Tables
Table 1: FluMist QIV drug profile
Table 2: Approval history of FluMist QIV for seasonal influenza vaccination in the US and five major EU markets
Table 3: Late-phase trials of FluMist QIV for seasonal influenza vaccination
Table 4: FluMist QIV for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis

