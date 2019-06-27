Global Darzalex (Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook Report to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Darzalex" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Darzalex (daratumumab; Johnson & Johnson) targets the transmembrane glycoprotein CD38, which is highly expressed on malignant multiple myeloma cells, but expressed at low levels in other tissues.



By binding to this protein, Darzalex induces myeloma cell death by several different mechanisms including apoptosis and antibody- and complement-dependent cytotoxicity.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Darzalex : Multiple myeloma Darzalex : NHL: Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)

List of Figures

Figure 1: Darzalex for multiple myeloma - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Darzalex for multiple myeloma

Figure 3: The authors drug assessment summary of Darzalex for multiple myeloma

Figure 4: Darzalex sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 5: Darzalex for mantle cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis



List of Tables

Table 1: Darzalex drug profile

Table 2: Darzalex pivotal trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 3: Darzalex early-phase trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 4: Darzalex Phase III trials in multiple myeloma

Table 5: Darzalex sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 6: Patients treated with Darzalex across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Table 7: Darzalex drug profile

Table 8: Darzalex Phase II trial in mantle cell lymphoma



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toavva

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oncology Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.