/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Surfactants Market: Focus on Type (Anionic, Cationic, Nonionic, Amphoteric), Crop Type (Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), Application, Substrate Type (Synthetic & Bio-Based), and Propagation Methods - Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Agricultural Surfactant Market Anticipated to Reach $1.85 billion by 2024



Global Agricultural Surfactant Market Snapshot



The Agricultural Surfactant Industry analysis projects that the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Meeting the growing food demand of the increasing global population has become a matter of concern at present. Arable land data in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m from 2,200 m in 2005. Moreover, several types of pests infecting the crops are a major reason leading toward 10%-16% of global crop losses annually. Therefore, to meet the global food demand, using crop protection products is being increasingly adopted by the growers currently.



The agricultural surfactant market growth is majorly driven by factors such as a rise in the demand for crop protection chemicals and increasing push from the government for the adoption of protected agricultural practices. However, factors such as the use of genetically modified seeds and environmental concerns regarding the use of surfactants hamper the overall market growth. Moreover, the production of bio-based surfactants, and the development of cost effective production techniques of surfactants are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.



Expert Quote on Global Agricultural Surfactant Market



With the increasing pressure on the global food production and adoption of modern farming practices and technologies, the demand for pesticides is expected to increase, which, in turn, would enhance the growth of the agricultural surfactant market. Additionally, the insecticide segment is anticipated to be the potential segment, expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The demand for these applications in the surfactant market is increasing due to the upcoming trends in farming practices and technologies.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Agricultural Surfactant Market



The global agricultural surfactant market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the agricultural surfactant industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and regulatory landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The agricultural surfactant report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by crop type, type, application, substrate type, method of propagation and region.



Market Segmentation



The agricultural surfactant market segmentation (on the basis of type) is further segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic and amphoteric. Non-ionic segment dominated the global agricultural surfactant market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The agricultural surfactant market segmentation on the basis of crop type is segmented into grains and fruits and vegetables. The grains segment dominated the global agricultural surfactant market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The agricultural surfactant market segmentation on the basis of application is segmented into herbicide, fungicide, insecticide, and others. The herbicide segment dominated the global agricultural surfactant market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The agricultural surfactant market segmentation by region is segregated under four major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by crop type and by country.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is the agricultural surfactant market in terms of revenue expected to grow by 2024?

Which of the major crop type among grains, fruits and vegetables, and others use agricultural surfactant?

How are the drivers, such as increasing demand for crop protection in chemicals, scarcity of water and arable land, are expected to impact the agricultural surfactant industry?

How are certain factors such as usage of genetically modified seeds and environmental concerns against the use of surfactants expected to restrain the growth of the market?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by: different types of surfactants used in the agriculture industry? different applications of agricultural surfactant, namely herbicide, fungicide, insecticide and others? different methods of propagation used such as foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment and others? different sub types of surfactant used such as synthetic or bio-based surfactants? different regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)?

Who are the major players in the agricultural surfactant market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by these companies?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Crop Protection Chemicals In Agriculture Industry

1.1.2 Increasing Demand for Sustainably Grown Food

1.1.3 Scarcity of Water and Arable Land

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Use of Genetically Modified Seeds

1.2.2 Environmental Concerns Against the Use of Surfactants and Other Agrochemicals

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Production of Sustainable Bio-Based Surfactant Products

1.3.2 Development of Cost-Effective Production Techniques of Surfactants



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Product Launches and Development

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Attractiveness

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Opportunity Matrix

3.4 Regulatory Landscape



4 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market, (by Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Agricultural Surfactant Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Anionic Surfactants

4.4 Non-Ionic Surfactants

4.5 Cationic Surfactants

4.6 Amphoteric Surfactants



5 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Crop Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Grains

5.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4 Others



6 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Application)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Herbicide

6.3 Fungicide

6.4 Insecticide

6.5 Others



7 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Substrate Type)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Synthetic Surfactants

7.3 Bio-Based Surfactant



8 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Method of Propagation)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Foliar Spray

8.3 Seed Treatment

8.4 Soil Treatment

8.5 Others



9 Global Agricultural Surfactant Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Aquatrols Corp of America

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of Aquatrols Corp of America in Global Agricultural Surfactant Market

10.1.3 SWOT Analysis

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Brandt Consolidated, Inc.

10.4 Clariant AG

10.5 Croda International Plc

10.6 DowDuPont Inc.

10.7 Evonik Industries AG.

10.8 Garrco Products, Inc.

10.9 Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

10.10 Huntsman Corporation

10.11 Kao Group

10.12 Kalo

10.13 Nufarm Limited

10.14 Oxiteno

10.15 Solvay S.A.

10.16 Stepan Company

10.17 Wilbur Ellis

10.18 Other Key Agricultural Surfactant Providers



11 Report Scope and Methodology

11.1 Report Scope

11.2 Agricultural Surfactant Market Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eb1g7t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surfactants, Crop Farming



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.