Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Research Report 2019-2023: Rising Demand for Superior & Premium Alcoholic Beverages
Millennials across the globe are prioritizing quality over price when it comes to purchasing alcohol. This is resulting in an exponential demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages, thereby driving the global growth of the alcohol beverages market.
Moreover, the growing awareness about the harmful effects triggered by the consumption of low-quality alcohol has further increased consumers' preference toward superior and premium alcoholic beverages.
This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global alcohol beverages market size at a CAGR of more than 3% during 2019-2023.
Significant increase in disposable income
The increase in disposable income of consumers in countries across Europe, APAC, and South America is positively impacting the growth of the global alcohol beverages market size.
In 2016, people who fell within high-income brackets were considered to be frequent alcohol consumers in the UK. Also, people in executive positions of any given organization were most likely to consume alcohol regularly.
Health issues associated with alcohol consumption
The onset of various health issues such as cirrhosis of the liver and stomach and liver cancer that is triggered by excessive alcohol consumption is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of this market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg Breweries have intensified the competition.
Factors such as the rising demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages and a significant increase in the disposable income of consumers will provide significant growth opportunities for alcohol beverage manufacturers.
Key Players
- Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V.
- Carlsberg Breweries AS
- Diageo PLC
- Heineken N.V.
- Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Beer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Spirits - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rapid change in alcohol consumption patterns
- Innovations in the alcoholic beverages sector
- Increasing sales of alcoholic beverages online
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V.
- Carlsberg Breweries AS
- Diageo PLC
- Heineken N.V.
- Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
