Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Research Report 2019-2023: Rising Demand for Superior & Premium Alcoholic Beverages

Millennials across the globe are prioritizing quality over price when it comes to purchasing alcohol. This is resulting in an exponential demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages, thereby driving the global growth of the alcohol beverages market.



Moreover, the growing awareness about the harmful effects triggered by the consumption of low-quality alcohol has further increased consumers' preference toward superior and premium alcoholic beverages.



This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global alcohol beverages market size at a CAGR of more than 3% during 2019-2023.



Significant increase in disposable income



The increase in disposable income of consumers in countries across Europe, APAC, and South America is positively impacting the growth of the global alcohol beverages market size.



In 2016, people who fell within high-income brackets were considered to be frequent alcohol consumers in the UK. Also, people in executive positions of any given organization were most likely to consume alcohol regularly.



Health issues associated with alcohol consumption



The onset of various health issues such as cirrhosis of the liver and stomach and liver cancer that is triggered by excessive alcohol consumption is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of this market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg Breweries have intensified the competition.



Factors such as the rising demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages and a significant increase in the disposable income of consumers will provide significant growth opportunities for alcohol beverage manufacturers.



Key Players



Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Beer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Spirits - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rapid change in alcohol consumption patterns

Innovations in the alcoholic beverages sector

Increasing sales of alcoholic beverages online

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Diageo PLC

Heineken N.V.

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

