“Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market worth $37.4bn in 2019,” says Visiongain

Visiongain’s new report Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Report 2019-2029: Forecast & Outlook By Technology (Parabolic Trough (PT), Linear Fresnel Reflector (FR), Power Tower (PWT) and Solar Dish (SD)) & By Country Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Renewable Technologies indicates that the global market will reach $37.3bn in 2019.

The lead analyst of the report said: “The demand for CSP is expected to increase in the coming years owing to supportive government regulations on renewable energy and growing electricity consumption. Spain, the USA, South Africa, and India are the major countries for the CSP demand. Spain and the USA dominate the CSP market, owing to the growing demand for sustainable energy coupled with favourable geographic conditions. Moreover, Government incentives for the CSP industry fuel the growth of the CSP market. Several countries including China, US, India have introduced feed-in tariffs, federal incentives and tax benefits to promote CSP projects. The US Department of Energy has introduced the SunShot Initiative in order to reduce the cost of CSP technology as well as increase its adoption in the development of solar power plants globally.”

Purchase full report or download free sample pages





The 155-page report contains 145 tables, charts, and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the CSP market. Visiongain provides sales revenue forecasts for the period 2019-2029 for the various submarkets. The report offers market forecasts and analysis for 15 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies’ chapter covering more than 10 companies leading in the CSP market.

The Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Report 2019-2029: Forecast & Outlook By Technology (Parabolic Trough (PT), Linear Fresnel Reflector (FR), Power Tower (PWT) and Solar Dish (SD)) & By Country Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Renewable Technologies report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the CSP market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the CSP industry.

Related reports:

For more energy reports, visit our website

/EIN News/ -- Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987



About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.