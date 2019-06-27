Digital Storage for Media & Entertainment: Cloud Storage Revenue will be Approx $2.7 Billion by 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2018 Digital Storage for Media and Entertainment Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Data storage is a key element in the digital transformation of content creation, editing, distribution and reception. Data capacity and communication speed increases, changing form factors, lowered product prices and the growing familiarity with digital editing, digital intermediates and various forms of digital distribution are key components in the continued growth and development of entertainment.



This report provides 254 pages of in-depth analysis of the role of digital storage in all aspects of professional media and entertainment. Projections out to 2022 for digital storage demand in content capture, post-production, content distribution and content archiving are provided in 65 tables and 125 figures.



Because of the large file sizes required for high resolution and multi-camera images, there is increasing demand for high capacity storage devices as well as high-performance storage. The entire content value chain of content creation, editing, archiving, distribution as well as consumer electronics content reception devices, provide an accelerating feed-forward mechanism. This drives growth in data storage for all entertainment content applications.



For many archiving and distribution applications where content is relatively static, low cost/high capacity SATA HDD storage, optical discs and tape-based storage libraries will predominate, with some flash memory used for caching and metadata. Hard disk drives, as well as enterprise SSDs, are also used in high-performance storage applications where storage cost factors must be balanced with performance requirements.



For applications requiring rugged field use or fast playback response flash memory either as cards or solid-state drives (SSDs) are now standard fare.



Due to input from industry groups, SMPTE, HPA, EBU (and other media and entertainment workers) survey results and discussions with industry end users and equipment providers the publisher has continued to adjust many of their models for current storage estimates as well as future growth in 2018. The 2018 report extends the updated capacity and storage cost model the publisher developed in 2017. In addition, the publisher has expanded the impact of solid-state storage in later projections based upon expected lower flash memory storage costs.



Key Points

Creation, Distribution & Conversion of video content creates a huge demand driver for storage device and systems manufacturers.

As image resolution increases and as stereoscopic VR video becomes more common, storage requirements explode.

The development of 4K TV and other high-resolution venues in the home and in mobile devices will drive the demand for digital content (especially enabled by high HEVC (H.265) compression.

HDD areal density increases are slower but flash memory growth has increased. This might cause more applications to use flash memory.

Activity to create capture and display devices for 8K X 4K content is occurring with planned implementation in common media systems by the next decade.

Active archiving will drive increased use of HDD storage for archiving applications, supplementing tape for long term archives.

Optical storage developments for higher capacity write-once Blu-ray optical cartridges will create higher capacity discs and this may help slow the reduction in optical disc archiving.

Flash memory dominates cameras and is finding wider use in post-production and content distribution systems.

From 2017 to 2023 entertainment and media digital storage TAM (without archiving and preservation) will increase by about 1.9X from $4.5 B to $8.5 B.

The growth in storage capacities will result in a total media and entertainment storage revenue growth of about 1.9 X between 2017 and 2023 (from $6.9 B to $12.8 B).

Overall annual storage capacity demand for non-archival applications I expected to increase over the period from 2017 to 2023 by 5.2X from 11.7 EB to 60.3 EB.

Between 2017 and 2023 the research expects about a 3.5 X increase in the required digital storage capacity used in the entertainment industry and about a 3.7 X increase in storage capacity shipped per year (from 51.9 EB to 191.9 EB.

In 2017 archiving and preservation is estimated to have been 35% of total storage revenue followed by a content distribution (33%), postproduction (27%) and content acquisition (5%).

In 2023 the projected revenue distribution is 34% archiving and preservation, 33% content distribution, 26% post-production and 7% content acquisition.

By 2023 the publisher expects about 55% of archived content to be in near-line and object storage, up from 45% in 2017.

2017 estimates that 71% of the total storage media capacity shipped for all the digital entertainment content segments was in HDDs with digital tape at 22.7%, 4.3% optical discs and flash at 2%.

By 2023 tape has been reduced to 15.4%, HDDs shipped capacity is 75.5%, optical disc capacity is down to about 1% and the flash capacity percentage is at 8.1%.

Media revenue is expected to increase about 1.6 X from 2017 to 2023 ($1.8B to $2.9 B).

The single biggest application (by storage capacity) for digital storage in the next several years, as well as one of the most challenging, is the digital conversion of film, videotape and other analogue formats.

Over 131 Exabytes of new digital storage will be used for digital archiving and content conversion and preservation by 2023.

Storage in remote clouds is playing an important role in enabling collaborative workflows and in archiving.

Overall cloud storage capacity for media and entertainment is expected to grow about 13.3X between 2017 and 2023 (5.1 EB to 68.2 EB).

Overall object storage capacity for media and entertainment is expected to grow about 4.9 X between 2017 and 2023 (10.4 EB to 51.6 EB).

Cloud storage revenue will be about $2.7 B by 2023.

By the research estimates, professional media and entertainment storage capacity represent about 4.5% of the total shipped storage capacity in 2017. Professional media and entertainment uses about 13% of all tape capacity shipments, 8% of all hard disk drive shipments and 2% of all flash memory shipments in 2017.

Digital cinema conversion complete in most countries with movement to 4K video wide-spread.

Silver halide film as a content distribution media will vanish before the end of the decade.

AXF and other new standards may help format obsolescence.

Several petabytes of storage can be required for a complete stereoscopic digital movie production at 4K resolution and there is some production work as high as 8K.

By the next decade total video captured for a high-end, digital production could be hundreds of PB, approaching 1 Exabyte.

The movement to IP based workflows will reduce total costs for content management, including storage.

Non-linear editing requires high-performance storage devices. Over the forecast period, lower network storage costs and higher performing low-cost storage networks will result in faster growth of network storage than directly attached and local.

ATA HDD arrays have become the dominant mode for readily retrievable fixed-content storage, but flash memory will grow for this use as costs decline.

The magnetic tape will remain as an archival media although use in other applications is in decline, particularly content capture.

Flash memory is the clear majority storage media in professional video cameras with survey results showing about 56% utilization in the 2018 survey.

The continued need for storage for higher performance and high capacity workflows are driving strong storage growth in the projection periods - assuming no great negative economic trends.

Topics Covered



1. Acknowledgements



2. The Author



3. Executive Summary

Key Points

4. Introduction



5. Cinema & Video Formats



6. Media & Entertainment Professional Storage Survey



7. Content Creation & Acquisition

Feature Film Acquisition

TV Production

Film Scanning

Storage Capacity Projections for Digital Content Acquisition

8. Post Production including Editing & Special Effects

Non-Linear Editing (NLE)

Special Effects and Other Post Production

Summary Post-Production Digital Storage Capacity Demand

Storage Capacity and Storage Revenue Projections for NLE, Special Effects and Other

Post Production Activities

9. Media & Entertainment Content Distribution

Lower Bandwidth Richer Media Distribution Technology

Local Broadcast

Cable Distribution

Satellite Headend

TV Networks

Digital Cinema

10. Hard Disk Drives Used in Digital Cinema

Professional Media and Entertainment Internet Distribution

Video on Demand (VOD)

11. Summary of Non-Archive Entertainment & Media Storage



12. Archiving & Digital Preservation

Hard Disk Drives

Magnetic Tape

Optical Discs

Cloud and Object Archive Storage

Survey Archive Results

Digital Conversion of Older Analog Content

Costs of Digital Conversion

Costs of Long Term Storage

Archiving of Digital Created Content

Total Archive and Preservation Storage Projections

Archiving Storage: Off-line, Near-Line, in the Cloud

Uses of Archived Content - Making an Archive ROI

Migration of Content to Avoid Format Obsolescence

13. Capacity Requirements by Market Segment



14. Storage Revenue Estimates by Market Segment



15. Storage Media Projections

Touch Rate Versus Response Time

Response time definition

Touch rate definition

Touch rate vs. response time

Technology regions

IO Object size curve

16. Media Projections for Media & Entertainment



17. Conclusions



18. Some Media & Entertainment Market Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/carpun

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Storage and Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.