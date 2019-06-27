The United States Population Health Management (PHM) Market, 2019-2026 - Employer Groups are Estimated to Witness the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Population Health Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Software, Services), By End Use (Providers, Payers, Employer Groups), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. population health management market size is expected to reach USD 50.3 billion in 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.1%, according to this new report. Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising need for value-based healthcare delivery and effective disease management across different care settings are the primary growth stimulants for the market.



Moreover, payers have started collaborating with healthcare providers through PHM integration with an unprecedented approach for cost containment and value delivery.



Significant portion of healthcare costs is incurred by the loss of productivity due to poor resource management in U.S. Hence, employers have initiated incorporation of PHM in employee benefits package to help them understand their healthcare needs. Growing demand for healthcare IT services and solutions that encourage healthcare delivery reliant on value, resulting in a transition from Fee-For-Service (FFS) to a Value-Based Payment (VBP) model will drive the market further.



PHM model has helped various healthcare stakeholders including hospitals to measure patient data accurately and efficiently, especially when a large volume of data is generated by monitoring devices. For instance, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is developing a platform for stream computing, which enables clinicians with better decision support by applying real-time predictive models to vital signs.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The services segment led the U.S. PHM market in 2018. On the other hand, the software segment will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Healthcare providers held a majority of the market share in 2018. PHM provides flexibility to providers to manage complex clinical data and assist in generating real-time insights

On the other hand, employer groups are estimated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period

Employer groups as end users are evolving into a significant market for PHM as they require consumer-focused health plans to ensure the well-being of employees

Key companies in the market are Cerner; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; eClinicalWorks; McKesson Corporation; Conifer Health Solutions, LLC; Optum, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; and The Advisory Board Company

In May 2018, the Department of Veterans Affair announced an agreement with Cerner Government Services-a subsidiary of Cerner-to use its solutions that will offer veteran care providers access to their medical history through Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Value-Based Healthcare Delivery

3.1.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

3.1.1.3 Need for Effective Disease Management Across Different Care Settings

3.1.1.4 Rapidly Aging Population in the U.S.

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Lack of Proper Regulatory Framework for PHM

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 U.S. Population Health Management Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 U.S. Population Health Management Market: Regulatory Scenario



Chapter 4 U.S. Population Health Management Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. Population Health Management Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Software

4.3 Services



Chapter 5 U.S. Population Health Management Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S. Population Health Management Market: End Use Movement Analysis

5.2 Providers

5.3 Payers

5.4 Employer Groups



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategy Framework

6.2 Population Health Management Market: Company Market Share, 2018

6.3 PHM Vendors in the U.S.

6.4 U.S. Population Health Management Market: Market Position Analysis (Based on Product, End Use, Regional Presence, and Recent Updates)

6.5 Company Profiles

6.5.1 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

6.5.1.1 Company overview

6.5.1.2 Financial performance

6.5.1.3 Product benchmarking

6.5.1.4 Strategic initiatives

6.5.2 Cerner Corporation

6.5.3 Conifer Health Solutions LLC

6.5.4 eClinicalWorks

6.5.5 Enli Health Intelligence

6.5.6 McKesson Corporation

6.5.7 Medecision

6.5.8 Optum Inc.

6.5.9 Advisory Board

6.5.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.5.11 AthenaHealth Inc.

6.5.12 RedBrick Health Corporation

6.5.13 Welltok



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uflddx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: E-Healthcare



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.