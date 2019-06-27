Global Neurovascular Devices Market 2017-2026: Rising Number of Researches in Neurovascular Therapies Provides Ample Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurovascular Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the Global Neurovascular Devices market accounted for $1.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are favorable medical reimbursements, rising target patient population and enhanced effectiveness and better patient outcomes. Moreover, rising number of researches in neurovascular therapies and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, commercialization across developing economies and lack of skilled neurosurgeons are hampering the market growth.



By Therapeutic Application, the Ischemic strokes segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to growing patient pool suffering from ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain is blocked by a blood clot.

By Geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period due to high pervasiveness of brain aneurysms. In U.S, High prevalence of ischemic stroke and stenosis will influence the growth.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Disease Pathology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas

5.3 Ischemic Strokes

5.4 Cerebral Aneurysms

5.5 Stenosis

5.6 Other Disease Pathologies



6 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stenting Technique

6.3 Neurothrombectomy Procedure

6.4 Coiling Procedure Technique

6.5 Cerebral Angiography Technique

6.6 Flow Disruption Technique



7 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

7.2.1 Embolic Protection Systems

7.2.1.1 Distal Filter Devices

7.2.1.2 Balloon Occlusion Devices

7.2.2 Carotid Artery Stents

7.3 Support Devices

7.3.1 Micro Guidewires

7.3.2 Micro Catheters

7.4 Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

7.4.1 Liquid Embolic Agents

7.4.2 Clippings

7.4.3 Embolic Coils

7.4.3.1 Coated Detachable Coils

7.4.3.2 Bare Detachable Coils

7.4.4 Coil Assist Stent

7.4.5 Coil Assist Balloon

7.5 Neurothrombectomy Devices

7.5.1 Suction and Aspiration Devices

7.5.2 Clot Retrieval Devices

7.5.3 Snares

7.6 Revascularization Devices

7.6.1 Flow Diversion Stents

7.6.2 Carotid Artery Stents

7.7 Other Products

7.7.1 Intracranial Stents

7.7.2 Stent Retrievers



8 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Brain Aneurysm

8.3 Therapeutic Application

8.4 Cerebral Artery Stenosis

8.5 Ischemic Strokes

8.6 Hemorrhagic Stroke

8.7 Other Therapeutic Applications



9 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Units

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Clinics



10 Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Penumbra Inc.

12.2 Johnson & Johnson

12.3 Microport Scientific Corporation

12.4 Abbott Laboratories

12.5 Stryker Corporation

12.6 Medtronic PLC

12.7 Terumo Corporation

12.8 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

12.9 W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

12.10 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.11 LivaNova PLC

12.12 Kaneka Medix Corp

12.13 Integra Lifesciences

12.14 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

12.15 Integer Holdings Corporation



