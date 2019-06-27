Cleanroom Lighting (LED & Fluorescent) Market Outlook & Projections 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Lighting Market by Light Source (LED and Fluorescent), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), End User (Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages), Mounting Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cleanroom lighting market is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2024 from USD 742 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Major drivers for the market's growth are the need for the controlled environment with deficient levels of pollutants in manufacturing industries, stringent regulations in healthcare & food processing industries to prevent contamination of the product, rising demand for sterile manufacturing areas in the pharmaceutical industry and advancements in medical devices to support the growth of cleanroom lighting.

Furthermore, underlying opportunities for the cleanroom lighting market include the growing economies in the Middle East to boost cleanroom lighting adoption and increasing demand for energy-efficient cleanrooms. The major restraints for the market are the high cost associated with clean rooms. Customized designs of cleanrooms and the need for technical know-how pose significant challenges to the cleanroom lighting market.



Hardware segment to hold the largest share of cleanroom lighting market during the forecast period



The hardware segment comprises lights and bulbs, luminaires, and control systems. The lights & bulbs are categorized based on various technologies used for lumens production. The luminaires include LEDs and fluorescent lights. Selecting an appropriate luminaire based on the intended application can save energy.

The control systems, including sensors, dimmers, and switches, are crucial components in cleanroom lighting systems. The benefits of lighting control systems include stand-alone lighting control and reduced installation costs. These units help control lighting at a specific space from a single point of source.



Among all end user, the market for healthcare and life sciences to hold the largest share of cleanroom lighting market from 2019 to 2024



Healthcare & life science is the major end-user in the cleanroom lighting market and is, therefore, expected to hold a large market share during the forecast period. The major cleanroom lighting applications in this end-user includes hospitals, R&D, pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturers, biotechnology players, and R&D labs.

The growth in this industry is attributed to the increasing number of biotechnology companies across the world. Moreover, the evolution and growth of genetic engineering have increased the use of biological products and fueled the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.



The cleanroom lighting market in North America to hold the second largest share during the forecast period



The US is the largest adopter of cleanroom lighting in North America, followed by Canada. By country, the market is segmented further into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The manufacturing guidelines and regulations in North America mandate pharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturers to undertake all aseptic manufacturing operations in cleanroom environments.

This factor has provided an impetus to the adoption of cleanrooms in the healthcare and life sciences industry. As this industry is one of the major shareholders in the cleanroom lighting market, it fuels the growth of the cleanroom lighting market in North America.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.4.1 Specific Considerations for Estimation of Market Revenue



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insight

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Cleanroom Lighting Market

4.2 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Light Source

4.3 Cleanroom Lighting Market in APAC, By End User and By Country

4.4 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Offering

4.5 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Controlled Environment With Extremely Low Levels of Pollutants in Manufacturing Industries

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations in Healthcare and Food Processing Industries to Prevent Contamination of Product

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Sterile Manufacturing Areas in Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.1.4 Advancements in Medical Devices to Support the Growth of Cleanroom Lighting

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Associated With Cleanrooms

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Economies in Middle East to Boost Cleanroom Lighting Adoption

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Cleanrooms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Customized Designs of Cleanrooms

5.2.4.2 Need for Technical Know-How



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Key Trends

6.2.1 Regulations and Standards

6.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Modular Cleanrooms



7 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Light Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 LED

7.2.1 Benefits Such as Greater Durability, Longer Shelf Life Driving the Adoption of LED in Cleanroom Lighting

7.3 Fluorescent

7.3.1 Asia Pacific is Mainly Driving the Fluorescent Market in Cleanroom Lighting



8 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Mounting Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Recessed Mounted

8.2.1 Recessed Mounted Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Mounting Type in Cleanroom Lighting Market

8.3 Surface Mounted

8.3.1 Food & Beverages is the Major End User for Surface Mount



9 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Hardware to Hold Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Software Makes the Lighting Systems More Effective and Connected

9.4 Services

9.4.1 Services Expected to Grow at Highest Rate for Cleanroom Lighting Market



10 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.2.1 Growth in Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Manufacturers Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market for Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.3 Industrial Manufacturing

10.3.1 Asia Pacific is Key Region Which Spurs the Growth of Industrial Manufacturing in Cleanroom Lighting Market

10.4 Food & Beverages

10.4.1 Food & Beverages Expected to Grow at Highest Rate

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Aerospace and Scientific Research Institutes are the Other End-User Driving Cleanroom Lighting Market



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Strict Regulatory Guidelines Boost the Growth of Cleanroom Lighting Market in the Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Presence of Several Device Manufacturers, Pharma Companies Helps to Drive the Market

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Manufacturing Compliance With International Standards Drive the Market of Cleanroom Lighting

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market in Europe

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Essentiality of Clean and Controlled Manufacturing Environment Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market in the Uk

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Presence of Many Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 to Meet Quality Requirements in Healthcare is Expected to Drive the Market

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 The Cleanroom Lighting Market in South Korea is Dominated By Recessed Mount

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Presence of Prominent Industries Creates the Demand for Cleanroom Lighting Market in South America

11.5.2 Middle East and Africa

11.5.2.1 Middle East and Africa is Expected to Hold Larger Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market in RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Cleanroom Lighting Market

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Product Developments

12.3.2 Agreements

12.3.3 Expansions

12.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.3 Innovators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profile

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Signify

13.2.2 Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

13.2.3 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

13.2.4 Eaton

13.2.5 Lug Light Factory

13.2.6 Terra Universal

13.2.7 Solite Europe

13.2.8 Paramount Industries

13.2.9 Kenall Manufacturing

13.2.10 Eagle Lighting

13.3 Other Important Players

13.3.1 Isoone - Cleanroom Lighting

13.3.2 Hilclare Ltd

13.3.3 Imperial Sp. Z O.O. S.K.

13.3.4 Ludwig Leuchten GmbH & Co

13.3.5 Havells India

13.3.6 Linder AG

13.3.7 Ledspan Ltd.

13.3.8 Astra Lighting

13.3.9 Lumax Lighting

13.3.10 La Lighting



