Cleanroom Lighting (LED & Fluorescent) Market Outlook & Projections 2019-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Lighting Market by Light Source (LED and Fluorescent), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), End User (Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverages), Mounting Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cleanroom lighting market is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2024 from USD 742 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%.
Major drivers for the market's growth are the need for the controlled environment with deficient levels of pollutants in manufacturing industries, stringent regulations in healthcare & food processing industries to prevent contamination of the product, rising demand for sterile manufacturing areas in the pharmaceutical industry and advancements in medical devices to support the growth of cleanroom lighting.
Furthermore, underlying opportunities for the cleanroom lighting market include the growing economies in the Middle East to boost cleanroom lighting adoption and increasing demand for energy-efficient cleanrooms. The major restraints for the market are the high cost associated with clean rooms. Customized designs of cleanrooms and the need for technical know-how pose significant challenges to the cleanroom lighting market.
Hardware segment to hold the largest share of cleanroom lighting market during the forecast period
The hardware segment comprises lights and bulbs, luminaires, and control systems. The lights & bulbs are categorized based on various technologies used for lumens production. The luminaires include LEDs and fluorescent lights. Selecting an appropriate luminaire based on the intended application can save energy.
The control systems, including sensors, dimmers, and switches, are crucial components in cleanroom lighting systems. The benefits of lighting control systems include stand-alone lighting control and reduced installation costs. These units help control lighting at a specific space from a single point of source.
Among all end user, the market for healthcare and life sciences to hold the largest share of cleanroom lighting market from 2019 to 2024
Healthcare & life science is the major end-user in the cleanroom lighting market and is, therefore, expected to hold a large market share during the forecast period. The major cleanroom lighting applications in this end-user includes hospitals, R&D, pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturers, biotechnology players, and R&D labs.
The growth in this industry is attributed to the increasing number of biotechnology companies across the world. Moreover, the evolution and growth of genetic engineering have increased the use of biological products and fueled the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.
The cleanroom lighting market in North America to hold the second largest share during the forecast period
The US is the largest adopter of cleanroom lighting in North America, followed by Canada. By country, the market is segmented further into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The manufacturing guidelines and regulations in North America mandate pharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturers to undertake all aseptic manufacturing operations in cleanroom environments.
This factor has provided an impetus to the adoption of cleanrooms in the healthcare and life sciences industry. As this industry is one of the major shareholders in the cleanroom lighting market, it fuels the growth of the cleanroom lighting market in North America.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Geographic Scope
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.4.1 Specific Considerations for Estimation of Market Revenue
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Cleanroom Lighting Market
4.2 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Light Source
4.3 Cleanroom Lighting Market in APAC, By End User and By Country
4.4 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Offering
4.5 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Controlled Environment With Extremely Low Levels of Pollutants in Manufacturing Industries
5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations in Healthcare and Food Processing Industries to Prevent Contamination of Product
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Sterile Manufacturing Areas in Pharmaceuticals Industry
5.2.1.4 Advancements in Medical Devices to Support the Growth of Cleanroom Lighting
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost Associated With Cleanrooms
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Economies in Middle East to Boost Cleanroom Lighting Adoption
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Cleanrooms
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Customized Designs of Cleanrooms
5.2.4.2 Need for Technical Know-How
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Key Trends
6.2.1 Regulations and Standards
6.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Modular Cleanrooms
7 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Light Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 LED
7.2.1 Benefits Such as Greater Durability, Longer Shelf Life Driving the Adoption of LED in Cleanroom Lighting
7.3 Fluorescent
7.3.1 Asia Pacific is Mainly Driving the Fluorescent Market in Cleanroom Lighting
8 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Mounting Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Recessed Mounted
8.2.1 Recessed Mounted Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Mounting Type in Cleanroom Lighting Market
8.3 Surface Mounted
8.3.1 Food & Beverages is the Major End User for Surface Mount
9 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Hardware to Hold Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market
9.3 Software
9.3.1 Software Makes the Lighting Systems More Effective and Connected
9.4 Services
9.4.1 Services Expected to Grow at Highest Rate for Cleanroom Lighting Market
10 Cleanroom Lighting Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.2.1 Growth in Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Manufacturers Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market for Healthcare & Life Sciences
10.3 Industrial Manufacturing
10.3.1 Asia Pacific is Key Region Which Spurs the Growth of Industrial Manufacturing in Cleanroom Lighting Market
10.4 Food & Beverages
10.4.1 Food & Beverages Expected to Grow at Highest Rate
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Aerospace and Scientific Research Institutes are the Other End-User Driving Cleanroom Lighting Market
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Strict Regulatory Guidelines Boost the Growth of Cleanroom Lighting Market in the Us
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Presence of Several Device Manufacturers, Pharma Companies Helps to Drive the Market
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Manufacturing Compliance With International Standards Drive the Market of Cleanroom Lighting
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market in Europe
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Essentiality of Clean and Controlled Manufacturing Environment Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market in the Uk
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Presence of Many Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Driving the Cleanroom Lighting Market
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 to Meet Quality Requirements in Healthcare is Expected to Drive the Market
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.3.1 The Cleanroom Lighting Market in South Korea is Dominated By Recessed Mount
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 South America
11.5.1.1 Presence of Prominent Industries Creates the Demand for Cleanroom Lighting Market in South America
11.5.2 Middle East and Africa
11.5.2.1 Middle East and Africa is Expected to Hold Larger Share of Cleanroom Lighting Market in RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Cleanroom Lighting Market
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.3.1 Product Developments
12.3.2 Agreements
12.3.3 Expansions
12.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.3 Innovators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profile
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Signify
13.2.2 Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting
13.2.3 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
13.2.4 Eaton
13.2.5 Lug Light Factory
13.2.6 Terra Universal
13.2.7 Solite Europe
13.2.8 Paramount Industries
13.2.9 Kenall Manufacturing
13.2.10 Eagle Lighting
13.3 Other Important Players
13.3.1 Isoone - Cleanroom Lighting
13.3.2 Hilclare Ltd
13.3.3 Imperial Sp. Z O.O. S.K.
13.3.4 Ludwig Leuchten GmbH & Co
13.3.5 Havells India
13.3.6 Linder AG
13.3.7 Ledspan Ltd.
13.3.8 Astra Lighting
13.3.9 Lumax Lighting
13.3.10 La Lighting
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vititx
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lighting Equipment , Laboratory Equipment
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.