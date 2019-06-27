There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,692 in the last 365 days.

Switzerland : 2019 Article IV Consultation - Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Switzerland

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

June 27, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Swiss economy has performed relatively well since the global financial crisis. Growth compares favorably with most other advanced countries and aggregate employment has grown robustly. The fiscal position is strong and the external trade surplus remains large and stable despite several episodes of intense appreciation pressure owing to the Swiss franc’s reputation as a safe haven. Growth is expected to temporarily dip to 1.1 percent in 2019 on weakness in external demand. Risks to the outlook are tilted down. Switzerland is also facing several policy challenges: low interest rates are fueling risks in the real estate and mortgage markets; persistent subdued inflation has decreased the operational space for monetary policy; and population aging and technological change will require further upskilling and generate new demands for public resources.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/180

English

Publication Date:

June 26, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498321488/1934-7685

Stock No:

1CHEEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

65

