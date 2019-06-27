Horror Rocker Kore Rozzik Joins Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss for a Live Performance of Alice Cooper Classic
Says Kore, “This tour has been amazing on so many levels. Nita and her crew have been so supportive of us and I'm glad to call them all friends now. Alice Cooper being one of my biggest influences... tonight is definitely something to check off the bucket list!” The Rozzik band has been getting rave reviews by fans and journalist alike.
Watch the live video from the Dallas performance: https://youtu.be/BwSp5uaJAv0
Nita continues on the road this summer with Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless In White supporting respectively. Kore returns to NYC to start production on new music videos in support of the bands 2018 release “Vengeance Overdrive” (Cleopatra Records).
Kore's next road appearances include the Blueridge Rock Festival and a supporting slot with Lizzy Borden on Halloween at the famous Whisky A GoGo in Hollywood, CA. More fall dates to be announced shortly.
The Debut Record “Vengeance Overdrive” is a concept record dressed in a fantasy/horror setting that showcases Kore as “The Bastard Child of NYC”. A notorious underdog artist who becomes blacklisted from the NYC music scene only to return mysteriously to silence the doubters and take his place at the top of the music food chain. Inspired by John Carpenter, Alice Cooper and Disturbed, this eclectic record comes at the perfect time with the recent resurgence of theatrical rock/metal hitting the states (Ghost, Avatar, In This Moment). For fans of hard rock/metal and horror movies!
“Vengeance” was produced by the talented production team Westfall studios in NYC. Rozzik has previously worked with the likes of Virus (Dope), Paul Bento (Carnivore) and has made on stage appearances with Bobaflex and Steel Panther.
Notable Tours/Appearances:
Rocklahoma Festival 2016+2017
Laconia Fest 2016
SXSW 2017
OTEP “Kult 45” Summer National Tour 2018
NITA STRAUSS Summer National Tour 2019
4 SOLO NATIONAL TOURS
BLUERIDGE FESTIVAL 2019
HALLOWEEN 2019 at The World Famous Whisky A GO GO W/ Lizzy Borden
Full Album Stream:
https://korerozzik.bandcamp.com/album/vengeance-overdrive
Websites:
www.facebook.com/korerozziknyc
www.korerozzik.com
www.instagram.com/korerozzik
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
Facebook @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.facebook.com/CleopatraRecords/
Instagram @cleopatrarecords
https://www.instagram.com/cleopatrarecords/
Twitter @cleopatrarecord
https://twitter.com/cleopatrarecord
Youtube @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopQ0616Fpfrq8Gt0N-0zOQ
Soundcloud @cleopatra-recs
https://soundcloud.com/cleopatra-recs
Dailymotion @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.dailymotion.com/CleopatraRecords
Vimeo @cleopatrarecords
https://vimeo.com/cleopatrarecords
Spotify @cleopatra_recs
https://open.spotify.com/user/cleopatra_recs
Linkedin @cleopatra-records
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleopatra-records
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.