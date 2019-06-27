Horror Rocker Kore Rozzik Joins Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss for a Live Performance of Alice Cooper Classic

Kore Rozzik and Nita Strauss photos by Jose Serrato Jr Cleopatra Records

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Nita Strauss wrapped up her first ever solo tour in Dallas, she had touring mate Kore Rozzik join her onstage for an electrifying version of the Alice Cooper Classic “I'm Eighteen.” A fitting way to end the run together and even more fitting for the “Bastard Child of NYC”!Says Kore, “This tour has been amazing on so many levels. Nita and her crew have been so supportive of us and I'm glad to call them all friends now. Alice Cooper being one of my biggest influences... tonight is definitely something to check off the bucket list!” The Rozzik band has been getting rave reviews by fans and journalist alike.Watch the live video from the Dallas performance: https://youtu.be/BwSp5uaJAv0 Nita continues on the road this summer with Alice Cooper with Halestorm and Motionless In White supporting respectively. Kore returns to NYC to start production on new music videos in support of the bands 2018 release “Vengeance Overdrive” (Cleopatra Records).Kore's next road appearances include the Blueridge Rock Festival and a supporting slot with Lizzy Borden on Halloween at the famous Whisky A GoGo in Hollywood, CA. More fall dates to be announced shortly.The Debut Record “Vengeance Overdrive” is a concept record dressed in a fantasy/horror setting that showcases Kore as “The Bastard Child of NYC”. A notorious underdog artist who becomes blacklisted from the NYC music scene only to return mysteriously to silence the doubters and take his place at the top of the music food chain. Inspired by John Carpenter, Alice Cooper and Disturbed, this eclectic record comes at the perfect time with the recent resurgence of theatrical rock/metal hitting the states (Ghost, Avatar, In This Moment). For fans of hard rock/metal and horror movies!“Vengeance” was produced by the talented production team Westfall studios in NYC. Rozzik has previously worked with the likes of Virus (Dope), Paul Bento (Carnivore) and has made on stage appearances with Bobaflex and Steel Panther.Notable Tours/Appearances:Rocklahoma Festival 2016+2017Laconia Fest 2016SXSW 2017OTEP “Kult 45” Summer National Tour 2018NITA STRAUSS Summer National Tour 20194 SOLO NATIONAL TOURSBLUERIDGE FESTIVAL 2019HALLOWEEN 2019 at The World Famous Whisky A GO GO W/ Lizzy BordenFull Album Stream:Websites:Press inquiries:Glass Onyon PRPH: 828-350-8158glassonyonpr@gmail.comCLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703Los Angeles CA 90025Facebook @CleopatrarecordsInstagram @cleopatrarecordsTwitter @cleopatrarecordYoutube @CleopatrarecordsSoundcloud @cleopatra-recsDailymotion @CleopatrarecordsVimeo @cleopatrarecordsSpotify @cleopatra_recsLinkedin @cleopatra-records



