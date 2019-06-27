South African Markets for Tree Care & Landscaping Services, 2019 - Invasion of Shothole Borer Beetles in Gauteng has Led to Uncharacteristic Growth in the Tree Care Sector
This report on tree care and landscaping services discusses the tree care and landscaping industry and the conditions and factors that influence its success.
It includes profiles of 39 companies that operate in the industry, from large landscaping companies such as Bidvest Services, the owner of Bidvest Execuflora and Bidvest Topturf and landscaping contractor Tswellapele Plants (Pantwise), to relatively small garden, landscaping and tree felling services such as Over the Garden Wall, Fastfell and Singenza Tree felling.
Tree Care & Landscaping Services: The tree care and landscaping services industry in South Africa comprises a small, well-organised formalised sector and a larger fragmented informal garden services sector. The performance of the landscaping industry is affected by economic conditions and closely allied to the performance of the property industry, and both the economy and property fundamentals remain weak.
The invasion of shothole borer beetles in Gauteng, which is killing trees, has, however, led to uncharacteristic growth in the tree care sector. Drought conditions and runaway fires have increased the need for the eradication of woody alien invasive species which are water hungry and produce intense heat in a runaway fire.
New Opportunities: Drought conditions and insect invasions have opened up opportunities for the industry. These include an increase in water-wise gardens and new irrigation products for water saving. Biodiversity gardens for insect conservation are an important development in the industry, particularly with the decrease in bee populations. The increase in incidence of fires has led to firescaping innovation to prevent the spread of fires.
