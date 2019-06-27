South African Markets for Tree Care & Landscaping Services, 2019 - Invasion of Shothole Borer Beetles in Gauteng has Led to Uncharacteristic Growth in the Tree Care Sector

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tree Care and Landscaping Services in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on tree care and landscaping services discusses the tree care and landscaping industry and the conditions and factors that influence its success.



It includes profiles of 39 companies that operate in the industry, from large landscaping companies such as Bidvest Services, the owner of Bidvest Execuflora and Bidvest Topturf and landscaping contractor Tswellapele Plants (Pantwise), to relatively small garden, landscaping and tree felling services such as Over the Garden Wall, Fastfell and Singenza Tree felling.

Tree Care & Landscaping Services: The tree care and landscaping services industry in South Africa comprises a small, well-organised formalised sector and a larger fragmented informal garden services sector. The performance of the landscaping industry is affected by economic conditions and closely allied to the performance of the property industry, and both the economy and property fundamentals remain weak.

The invasion of shothole borer beetles in Gauteng, which is killing trees, has, however, led to uncharacteristic growth in the tree care sector. Drought conditions and runaway fires have increased the need for the eradication of woody alien invasive species which are water hungry and produce intense heat in a runaway fire.



New Opportunities: Drought conditions and insect invasions have opened up opportunities for the industry. These include an increase in water-wise gardens and new irrigation products for water saving. Biodiversity gardens for insect conservation are an important development in the industry, particularly with the decrease in bee populations. The increase in incidence of fires has led to firescaping innovation to prevent the spread of fires.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Supply Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Regulations

4.1.2. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Implication of Amendments to the National Road Traffic Act Regulations

5.2. Road Conditions and Infrastructure

5.3. Movement from Road to Rail

5.4. Economic Environment

5.5. Government Initiatives

5.6. Private Sector Initiatives

5.7. Rising Operating Costs

5.8. Information Technology

5.9. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.10. Labour

5.11. Cyclicality

5.12. Environmental Concerns and Solutions

5.13. Crime and Security

5.14. Electricity supply Constraints



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Companies Mentioned



Active Tree Fellers CC

Amaloba Horticultural Services Landscaping (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Services (Pty) Ltd

Brands Tree Felling (Pty) Ltd

Burgess Landscapes CC

Clean Up Guy (The) CC

DAG Willems Tree Surgery and Forestry (Pty) Ltd

Distinctive Choice 1518 CC

Eric Cherry Landscaping (Pty) Ltd

Evergreen Turf (Pty) Ltd

Fastfell CC

French Valley Marketing (Pty) Ltd

FSG Landscaping Group (Pty) Ltd

Green Earth Landscapes (Pty) Ltd

Greenacres Landscapes CC

Growing Business CC (The)

Heimo Schulzer Gardens CC

Idube Landscaping (Pty) Ltd

J Panton-Jones

Keith Kirsten Horticulture International (Pty) Ltd

Leitch Landscapes (Natal) (Pty) Ltd

Leon Du Plessis Arborcare CC

Life Green Group (Pty) Ltd

Michelle's Green Creations CC

OH Multi Group (Pty) Ltd

Over The Garden Wall CC

Panda Outdoor Services CC

Peninsula Landscaping CC

Rothe Plantscapers (Pty) Ltd

Servest (Pty) Ltd

Singenza Tree Felling CC

Sodexo Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Topfell CC

Tree Works CC

Tryshaw Investments CC

Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

Tswellapele Plants CC

Urban Forest Recycling CC

Vula Environmental Services (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czwet7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Landscaping Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.