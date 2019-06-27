Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Size to Reach USD 110.03 Million by 2025 at 27.06% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Neutral and Acidic), Application (Food Industry and Laboratory Research) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Pune, India, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market is poised to touch USD 110.03 Mn by 2025 at an Impressive 27.06% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025), reveals the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global human milk oligosaccharides market will demonstrate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.06% during the assessment period. The market was valued at more than 100 Mn in the year 2018. Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are nutrition molecules found in breast milk. After fats and carbohydrates, HMO is the third most abundant content in human breast milk. In recent years, the product has drawn significant commercial interest. Several factors can be linked with to rapid uptake of the product. Popularity of HMO is rising sharply in the food and beverage industry. It has significant application potential in the functional foods and infant formulas.

Lower breastfeeding rates in advanced countries has bolstered the demand for baby formulas, which is having a positive impact on the global HMOs market. Factors such as radical changes in lifestyles, evolving dietary habits, and growing awareness level expected to favour the market. Moreover, increased demand for probiotics and dietary supplements is a positive indication for the market. In years to come, use of HMOs as nutritional content in adult food products is expected to grow in the forthcoming years. HMOs help in boosting immune system and improving microbiota. HMO are also perceived to tackle bacteria such as campylobacter and salmonella.

Key Players and Industry Buzz

Some of the top-notch companies operating in the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market include BASF SE (Germany), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Glycom (Denmark), Inbiose NV (Belgium), Medolac Laboratories (US), ZuChem (US), Abbott (US), Elicityl S.A. (France), Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), Dextra Laboratories Limited (UK), Nestlé Health Science (Switzerland), and Glycosyn LLC (US).

Segment Overview

The segmental analysis of the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market has been conducted on the basis of application, type and region.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into laboratory research and food industry. The later will continue to outperform the former throughout the assessment period. In 2018, the food industry segment accounted for 55% market share in term of value. Growing application of human milk oligosaccharides in food products is driving the segment’s growth. Based on type, the market has been segmented into acidic and neutral. The neutral segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. In 2018, the segment accounted for more than two-their market share and is expected to reach a valuation of over USD 560 Mn by the years 2025.

North America Stands Out as the Largest Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market

In the report, the market has been covered across Europe, North America, Japan and China. North America is the largest market for human milk oligosaccharides. In terms of value, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue throughout the assessment period. Market opportunities for the product have increased substantially in recent years. Human milk oligosaccharides find tremendous application in infant formula. High consumption of infant formula in the U.S. to an extent is driving the market growth in North America.

North America is followed by Europe. In terms of revenue, Europe makes the second largest contribution to the global human milk oligosaccharides market. Faster uptake in the European F7B industry is one of the primary factors influencing the market growth in the region. Demand for human milk oligosaccharides market is expected grow further in Europe in the coming years. Data released by UNICEF reveals that the United Kingdom has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates globally, with a meagre 34% of babies receiving breast milk at six months old. This indicates towards the extensive reliance on baby formulas in the country. Faster EU approvals for new variants of HMO-based products and low rates of breastfeeding are supporting the market growth in the region. China and Japan represent relatively lower market shares. China holds brighter market prospects owing to the higher baby population ration compared to Japan.

