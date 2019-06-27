Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market 2019 To 2025: Insights on Technology Trends, Opportunities, Product Scope, Growth Rate, Applications & Types: Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has the latest research on "Global Digital Asset Management Market 2019-2025" of 111 pages which cleverly evaluate each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. The report analyzes Top Consumer, Technology Progress/Risk, Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference, External Environmental Change and Other Risk Factors

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAM is the management of rules and processes used by an organization to organize, store, secure, and distribute their digital assets. Digital assets include images of all formats, PDFs, video files, podcasts, word documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. DAM involves management tasks and decisions concerning the receipt, cataloging, storage, retrieval, and distribution of digital assets.

One of the latest trends gaining traction increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets. Digital asset management (DAM) solutions use analytical tools to manage digital assets in organizations. Digital content can be analyzed using these tools for key business decision-making processes. Analytical solutions, such as cloud-based content analytics and asset tracking solutions, help organizations to manage large sets of data captured from mobile applications and smart connected devices. As integrated analytic solutions help asset managers manage organizational digital assets better, the adoption of this solution in increasing among organizations.

Request a sample @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3396009

The global DAM market is highly fragmented and is seeing a growing number of mergers and acquisitions within the digital content space. For instance, during June 2015, Adobe acquired Mixamo, a company that enables designers to create and customize a range of high-quality 3D characters and animations. The multiplicity of vendors with different products has raised the bar of competition, and vendors are continuously innovating to establish themselves in the market.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the digital asset management market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing digital libraries will aid in the growth of this market in the Americas over the next several years.

In 2018, the global Digital Asset Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Digital Asset Management market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Browse the full report@https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-asset-management-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

This report focuses on the global top players, covered are Adobe, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Dell EMC, HP, IBM, ADAM Software, Adgistics, Adnovate, Aetopia, Amazon, AssetBank, BrandWizard, Brandworkz, Bynder, Canto, Celum, ConceptShare, DMX, Google, GRR System, Digizuite, Hyland, MediaBeacon, MediaSilo, MediaValet, Microsoft, North Plains Systems, Nuxeo, and OpenText

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: On-premise and Cloud

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into, Brand management system, Library or Archive, Production management systems, Streaming

Direct purchase the report@https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3396009



The study objectives of this report are:



To study and forecast the market size of Digital Asset Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Asset Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Digital Asset Management market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Digital Asset Management

2 Global Digital Asset Management Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Digital Asset Management Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

5 North America Digital Asset Management Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Digital Asset Management Development Status and Outlook

7 China Digital Asset Management Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Asset Management Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America Digital Asset Management Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa Digital Asset Management Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 Digital Asset Management Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: enquiry@orbisresearch.com

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.