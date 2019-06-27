ORIT, EE, HIVE, and GDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: ORIT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Oritani’s agreement to merge with Valley National Bancorp. Shareholders of Oritani will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for each Oritani share they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-oritani-financial-corp .

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to El Paso’s agreement to be acquired by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Shareholders of El Paso will receive $68.25 in cash for each share of El Paso. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-el-paso-electric-company .

Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aerohive’s agreement to be acquired by Extreme Networks, Inc. Shareholders of Aerohive will receive $4.45 in cash for each share of Aerohive. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-aerohive-networks-inc .

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gardner Denver’s agreement to merge with Ingersoll-Rand plc. The combination will result in existing Ingersoll Rand shareholders owning 50.1% of the combined company, with existing stockholders of Gardner Denver owning 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gardner-denver-holdings-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

