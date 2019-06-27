Aviation Consulting Market to hit USD 13.08 billion by 2025 - Global Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Service Line, Consultancy Type, Plane Type, and Key Developments: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand for accurate market intelligence and demand forecasts in terms of capability planning, the growth of air service and future investment initiatives to drive the global aviation consulting market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Aviation Consulting Market Size 2018 by Service Line (Advisory {Independent Consultants, Specialist Aviation Consultants, Generalist consultancies}, Asset Management {Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jets, Turboprop Jets}, Remarketing {Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional Jets, Turboprop Jets}, Others), by Application (Commercial, Defense), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global aviation consulting market revenue is estimated to reach USD 13.08 billion by 2025 driven by airline operators ' powerful demand to optimize operating costs as a result of fluctuating fuel prices and other financial variables. Air travel demand has increased exponentially as a consequence of multiple variables including liberalization, innovative business models, increasing urbanization, increasing workforce numbers, and the resulting spurt in middle-class income. Airline operators rely strongly on consulting companies to provide indigenous alternatives to satisfy the increasing demand and effective supply chain management.

Airlines are facing the challenge of managing operational and aircraft residual value risks as well as retaining the fleet's profitability and flexibility. This has allowed the section of asset management to achieve dominance in the global aviation consulting industry over other service lines. More than 50 percent of the general market accounted for this section. In specific, the increasing demand for asset management services is due to the fact that the values of aircraft are subject to economic cycles and economic fluctuations. Aviation consultants analyze the ownership and funding framework that airline operators will use for each aircraft shipment months before it occurs to minimize hazard, price, maximize money, and optimize the lifetime of the asset management of the aircraft. These cyclical risks faced by airlines is expected to drive the market for asset management during the forecast period.

Aviation consulting companies lead customers throughout a merger or procurement process, be they cross-industries or cross-border agreements. These companies have a team of specialists who work on the agreement from the original stage to the effective conclusion of the agreement. The larger businesses have a global footprint to help identify appropriate objectives. It is the task of companies to work with the acquisition strategy and then monitoring, due diligence and price assessment advice to ensure that customers don't get too much paid and so on. The complex nature and regulation of the aviation industry, have led to increasing demand for the services of aviation consulting companies to carry out a deal successfully, thereby accelerating the global market.

A number of reputable and large consultancies and major aircraft carriers are present in the North American aviation consulting industry. The existence of large aircraft manufacturers, airlines and aircraft operators led to an increasing demand for effective procedures including asset management, consulting and remarketing. In addition it is becoming hard to maintain demand with the increasing capacity expenses due to decreasing revenues due to the slow economy. This has resulted in airline operators and producers employing consultants to address operational problems and find efficient alternatives.



