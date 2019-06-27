Upcoming National Reparations News Panel to Answer Critical Questions

As in this most important cause of Reparations, my premise is that we need a consolidation of our strongest minds and strongest organizations together.” — Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 1:00pm press conference to address Reparations and the 2020 Election is scheduled for Monday, July 1 at the National Press Club, Washington, DC.

Convened by host, Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq., (Black Lawyers for Justice), a town hall Reparations Education Forum will engage panelists Dr. Mustafa Ansari (Afro-Descendent Institute of Human Rights) Kamm Newton (National Co-Chair N’COBRA) Hashim Nzinga (National Chairman - The New Black Panther Party) Civil Human Rights Attorney, Donald M. Temple, Esq. (Law Officer of Donald M. Temple) Taalib Sabir, Esq. (The Saber Firm) Dr. Leonard Jeffries (Reparations Historian and Pan-African Educator) Pastor Ted Sutton (People Can Change Ministries) John Cheeks (American Recovery Act) Amy Jenkins (Movement for Black Power) Jacque Johnson (Profile Africa) and Doshon Farad (Journalist).

Black-Empowerment (Black-Empowerment.com), a coalition of Reparations groups, have successfully executed the nationwide National Reparations Day campaign. “As in this most important cause of Reparations, my premise is that we need a consolidation of our strongest minds and strongest organizations together.” - Malik Z. Shabazz

National Reparations Day will culminate with Reparations Controversy: Evidentiary Hearing and First Amendment Speak-out at the home of Senator Mitch McConnell (617 C Street NE - Washington, DC) in protest of his offensive and dismissive remarks on Reparations.

Representatives and coalition members attended the June 19th Congressional Reparations Hearing on Capitol Hill. “There is a critical need for clarity and education pertaining to Reparations. The public and the press are clamoring and they need answers on a myriad of questions pertaining to Reparations. This Reparations event, and the experts will testify, will provide such important opportunity.” - Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.

https://www.tmz.com/2019/06/19/slavery-reparations-hearing-cory-booker-danny-glover-massive-crowds/

#BE #Black-Empowerment.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.