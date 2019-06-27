McConnell to Face Pressure at Capitol Hill Home Over Reparations Controversy

"I don't think Reparations is a good idea."

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, July 1, at 5pm, organizers plan to protest outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s residence for controversial comments McConnell made opposing Reparations.

A coalition of Reparations groups have successfully executed the nationwide National Reparations Day campaign and will culminate the day’s events with a Reparations Controversy: Evidentiary Hearing and First Amendment Speak-out at the home of Senator Mitch McConnell (617 C Street NE - Washington, DC) in protest of McConnell’s offensive and dismissive remarks; some of which include “I don’t think Reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea... We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We elected an African American president.”

A press conference will be held at the National Press Club at 1pm to address Reparations and the 2020 Election.

Black Lawyers for Justice, Black-Empowerment Representatives and the New Black Panther Party attended the June 19th Congressional Hearing on Reparations on Capitol Hill.

https://www.tmz.com/2019/06/19/slavery-reparations-hearing-cory-booker-danny-glover-massive-crowds/

This is going to be a very interesting and exciting scene as attorneys and Black activists, including the militant New Black Panther Party, will conduct an unprecedented Reparations hearing in front of the home Kentucky Senator.

“In this political environment we cannot allow attacks on Reparations and our political interests to go unanswered. We must vigorously advocate for Reparations.” - Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.

