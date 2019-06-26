LGI Homes Expands New Mexico Footprint With New Community in Rio Rancho

/EIN News/ -- RIO RANCHO, New Mexico, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announces the opening of Entrada at High Range, located north of Albuquerque.



The Bisbee is a stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home showcasing a spacious dining room and a chef-ready kitchen. The fully-fenced backyard with an impressively sized covered patio provide a great space to enjoy the outdoors.





“Entrada at High Range has it all,” said Chris Kelly, LGI Homes West Division President. “From spacious layouts and upgraded interiors to community amenities, you won’t find a better value in all of Albuquerque.”

Inside the stunning neighborhood of Entrada at High Range, LGI Homes is constructing five beautifully-designed, affordable floor plans ranging in size from 1,389 sq. ft. to over 2,514 sq. ft., with up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Functional layouts, spacious family rooms and private master bedrooms are a few of the desirable characteristics included in each home. New homes in this neighborhood include the CompleteHome™ interior package. Each CompleteHome features fully loaded, chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, spacious granite countertops, a stainless-steel undermount kitchen sink, Moen® faucets with Power Clean™ spray technology, and gorgeous 36-inch wood cabinetry with crown molding. Other highlights of the homes are covered patios, attached 2-car garages with Wi-Fi enabled garage door openers and front yard landscaping. LGI Homes’ CompleteHome inventory, straightforward pricing approach and simplified buying process provides homebuyers with value and peace of mind.

In addition, Entrada at High Range offers desirable amenities within and around the community. The neighborhood includes two playgrounds, a picnic ramada with grills, a basketball court and a dog park. All on-site amenities provide the perfect backdrop for neighborhood activities and family bonding. Rio Rancho Public Schools is not only an A rated district, but V. Sue Cleveland High School is also rated as the top high school in the state and is among the top 50 high schools in the country. McDermott Athletic Center is also nearby and features summer camps, a gym, a variety of sports lessons and even Irish dance lessons. Other top amenities in the area include Rio Rancho Sports Complex and the Rio Rancho Aquatic Center, both offering fun for all ages. Whether enjoying the amenities inside of the beautiful neighborhood or venturing out to some of the local attractions, Entrada at High Range is a safe and peaceful community in a perfect location, tucked away from main roads and heavy traffic.

LGI Homes is offering quick move-in opportunities and $0 down financing options for qualified buyers. Pricing at Entrada at High Range starts in the $200s. For more information on new homes, interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 608-4800 ext 1336 or visit www.LGIHomes.com .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f217e203-7020-483d-be3d-fe293c077122



