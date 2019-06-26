Freehold Royalties Ltd. Unveils its Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report 

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) is pleased to announce that it has unveiled its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.



The ESG report demonstrates our commitment to accountability and is consistent with our strategy of providing a lower-risk investment in the oil and gas industry. The goal of the report is to provide our investors and stakeholders with greater transparency about our business operations, our environmental and social risks and responsibilities, and how our business model differentiates Freehold from other oil and gas investments.

A copy of Freehold’s ESG report is available at www.freeholdroyalties.com .

