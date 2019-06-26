U.S. Well Services, Inc. to be Included in the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) today announced it is set to be added to the Russell 3000® Index and Russell Microcap® Index after the market opens on July 1, 2019, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 7, 2019.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 10, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Joel Broussard, U.S. Well Services’ President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased to be included in the Russell indexes, and believe it will provide greater liquidity for our stock and broaden the universe of potential investors for U.S. Well Services.”

For more information on the Russell indexes and the index reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section of the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com . The content of the FTSE Russell website is not part of this release or the responsibility of the Company.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company’s patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company’s electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

