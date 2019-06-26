Duane Blanton Plumbing

Duane Blanton Plumbing Offers Water Heater Installation for Illinois Homeowners in Lake and McHenry County, IL

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalizing on over three decades of quality plumbing repairs, maintenance, and installation, the professionals of Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. are excited to further their service area offerings to include tankless water heater installation to residents of both the Lake county and McHenry county areas of Illinois. Valued for their energy efficient designs, tankless water heaters provide a more on-demand water heating solution, while avoiding the greater space needs associated with traditional tank water heaters. Able to be installed in smaller areas, or mounted on the wall, tankless water heaters provide a more modern solution for the water-heating needs of Illinois homeowners.

The plumbing experts and professionals at Duane Blanton are well versed in the installation and repair these newer, increasingly popular tankless water heaters, allowing homes in Lake and McHenry Counties the chance to upgrade to a new water heater solution with full confidence in their installation. Providing tankless water heater installation services, in addition to full-service offerings and emergency repairs, within the Lake and McHenry County regions acts as a natural extension of Duane Blanton’s commitment to providing the best quality products and services to the community they hold dear, while keeping up with Illinois homeowner’s demand for cutting-edge, energy efficient upgrades to their homes.

About Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc.

Based locally in Round Lake, Illinois, the professionals of Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. provide their knowledge and plumbing expertise throughout the greater Chicagoland area with a dedication to support and second-to-none, quality service for their community.

The plumbers of Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. are active members of the Quality Service Contractors Association, the premier organization of its kind in North America, and they are committed to showcasing their quality service through timely arrival to service calls, and through completion of each job thoroughly, with quality equipment and materials. For more information please visit https://www.duaneblantonplumbing.com.

To contact Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Draining, Inc. for service in Lake or McHenry counties, please call (847) 855-0075





