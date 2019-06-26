Popular Southern California Boba & Tea House Comes to Riverside in June 2019

Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Announces Grand Opening at new location in Riverside, CA

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Riverside, California. This will be the company’s 14th Tastea location, its first in Riverside County, and the first to feature a long community table, perfect for large gatherings.

The Grand Opening will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2pm. This new location is at 11130 Magnolia Avenue,

Riverside, CA, 92505.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Tastea will give away to the first 20 customers in line limited-edition pins, plus drink carriers, free 20 oz. Specialteas, and reusable straws (pictured). The next 180 guests in line will also receive exclusive Tastea gifts, and all customers can enjoy BOGO drink specials for the day.

Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas’ menu features fresh-brewed artisan teas with real fruit juice, freshly made milk teas, artisan cold brew coffee drinks, and thick and creamy blended beverages. Drinks can be customized with boba, real fruit bits, jellies and more.

All food items on Tastea’s menu are gluten-free.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their patrons. Tastea has 14 locations across California, Arizona and Texas, with more locations opening soon.



