Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – RTN, CY, TSS

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY), and Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) in connection with the sale of these respective companies. On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN)

The investigation concerns whether Raytheon and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with its proposed merger with United Technologies Corp. whereby Raytheon shareholders would receive 2.3348 shares in the combined company for each Raytheon share they own. To learn more about the Raytheon investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/raytheon-company-rtn-merger-united-technologies-stock/.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY)

The investigation concerns whether Cypress and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Cypress to Infineon Technologies AG for $23.85 per share. To learn more about the Cypress investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cypress-semiconductor-corporation-cy-merger-infineon-stock/ .

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS)

The investigation concerns whether Total and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Total to Global Payments Inc. for 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of Total common stock. To learn more about the Total merger investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/total-system-services-inc-tss-merger-global-stock/ .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.