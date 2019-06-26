/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Contraception: United States Market Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research provides comprehensive insights into Female Contraception pipeline products, Female Contraception epidemiology, Female Contraception market valuations and forecast, Female Contraception drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Female Contraception treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Female Contraception pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Female Contraception by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Female Contraception epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Female Contraception in the US

Female Contraception drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Female Contraception in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Female Contraception drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Female Contraception drugs in the US

Female Contraception market valuations: Find out the market size for Female Contraception drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Female Contraception drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Female Contraception drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Female Contraception market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Female Contraception market

Track competitive developments in Female Contraception market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Female Contraception market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Female Contraception market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Female Contraception products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Female Contraception Treatments

2) Female Contraception Pipeline

3) US Female Contraception Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Female Contraception in US

5) US Female Contraception Market Size and Forecast

6) US Female Contraception Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Female Contraception Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Female Contraception Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Female Contraception Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Female Contraception Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Female Contraception Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Female Contraception, US, 2018

6. Female Contraception Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Female Contraception Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Female Contraception Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Female Contraception Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Female Contraception Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



