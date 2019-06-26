United States Insomnia Market Pipeline; Epidemiology; Drugs, Drug Sales & Drugs Market Share; Market Valuations; and Competitive Landscape to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Insomnia Market & Competitive Landscape (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research provides comprehensive insights into Insomnia pipeline products, Insomnia epidemiology, Insomnia market valuations and forecast, Insomnia drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Insomnia treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Insomnia pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Insomnia by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Insomnia epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Insomnia in the US

Insomnia drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Insomnia in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Insomnia drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Insomnia drugs in the US

Insomnia market valuations: Find out the market size for Insomnia drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Insomnia drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Insomnia drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Insomnia market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Insomnia market

Track competitive developments in Insomnia market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Insomnia market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Insomnia market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Insomnia products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Insomnia Treatments

2) Insomnia Pipeline

3) US Insomnia Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Insomnia in US

5) US Insomnia Market Size and Forecast

6) US Insomnia Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Insomnia Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Insomnia Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Insomnia Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Insomnia Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Insomnia Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Insomnia, US, 2018

6. Insomnia Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Insomnia Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Insomnia Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Insomnia Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Insomnia Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



