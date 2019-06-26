/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Type 2 Diabetes in the U.S. Market: 2014 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research provides comprehensive insights into Type 2 Diabetes pipeline products, Type 2 Diabetes epidemiology, Type 2 Diabetes market valuations and forecast, Type 2 Diabetes drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections- Type 2 Diabetes treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Type 2 Diabetes pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Type 2 Diabetes epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Type 2 Diabetes in the US

Type 2 Diabetes drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Type 2 Diabetes in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Type 2 Diabetes drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Type 2 Diabetes drugs in the US

Type 2 Diabetes market valuations: Find out the market size for Type 2 Diabetes drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Type 2 Diabetes drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Type 2 Diabetes drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Type 2 Diabetes market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Type 2 Diabetes market

Track competitive developments in Type 2 Diabetes market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Type 2 Diabetes market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Type 2 Diabetes market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Type 2 Diabetes products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Type 2 Diabetes Treatments

2) Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline

3) US Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Type 2 Diabetes in US

5) US Type 2 Diabetes Market Size and Forecast

6) US Type 2 Diabetes Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Type 2 Diabetes Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Type 2 Diabetes Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Type 2 Diabetes Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Type 2 Diabetes Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Type 2 Diabetes, US, 2018

6. Type 2 Diabetes Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Type 2 Diabetes Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Type 2 Diabetes Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Type 2 Diabetes Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



