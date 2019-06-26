Prostate Cancer: The U.S. Market to 2024 - Pipeline; Epidemiology; Drugs, Drug Sales & Drugs Market Share; and Market Valuations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Prostate Cancer Market and Competitive Landscape - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US Prostate Cancer Market provides comprehensive insights into Prostate Cancer pipeline products, Prostate Cancer epidemiology, Prostate Cancer market valuations and forecast, Prostate Cancer drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections- Prostate Cancer treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Prostate Cancer pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Prostate Cancer by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Prostate Cancer epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Prostate Cancer in the US

Prostate Cancer drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Prostate Cancer in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Prostate Cancer drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Prostate Cancer drugs in the US

Prostate Cancer market valuations: Find out the market size for Prostate Cancer drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Prostate Cancer drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Prostate Cancer drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Prostate Cancer market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Prostate Cancer market

Track competitive developments in Prostate Cancer market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Prostate Cancer market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Prostate Cancer market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Prostate Cancer products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered



1) Prostate Cancer Treatments

2) Prostate Cancer Pipeline

3) US Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Prostate Cancer in US

5) US Prostate Cancer Market Size and Forecast

6) US Prostate Cancer Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Prostate Cancer Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables



1. Prostate Cancer Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Prostate Cancer Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Prostate Cancer Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Prostate Cancer Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Prostate Cancer, US, 2018

6. Prostate Cancer Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Prostate Cancer Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures



1. Prostate Cancer Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Prostate Cancer Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Prostate Cancer Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



