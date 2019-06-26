Breast Cancer in the United States 2014-2024: The Market; Pipeline; Epidemiology; Drugs, Drug Sales & Drugs Market Share; Market Valuations; and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Breast Cancer Market & Competitive Landscape Report (2019 Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research provides comprehensive insights into Breast Cancer pipeline products, Breast Cancer epidemiology, Breast Cancer market valuations and forecast, Breast Cancer drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Breast Cancer treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Breast Cancer pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Breast Cancer by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Breast Cancer epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Breast Cancer in the US

Breast Cancer drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Breast Cancer in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Breast Cancer drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Breast Cancer drugs in the US

Breast Cancer market valuations: Find out the market size for Breast Cancer drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Breast Cancer drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Breast Cancer drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Breast Cancer market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Breast Cancer market

Track competitive developments in Breast Cancer market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Breast Cancer market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Breast Cancer market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Breast Cancer products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Breast Cancer Treatments

2) Breast Cancer Pipeline

3) US Breast Cancer Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Breast Cancer in US

5) US Breast Cancer Market Size and Forecast

6) US Breast Cancer Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Breast Cancer Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Breast Cancer Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Breast Cancer Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Breast Cancer Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Breast Cancer Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Breast Cancer, US, 2018

6. Breast Cancer Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Breast Cancer Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Breast Cancer Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Breast Cancer Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Breast Cancer Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



