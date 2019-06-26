/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the U.S. Market: 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest research provides comprehensive insights into Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder pipeline products, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder epidemiology, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market valuations and forecast, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in the US

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs in the US

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market valuations: Find out the market size for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market

Track competitive developments in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatments

2) Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline

3) US Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in US

5) US Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Size and Forecast

6) US Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, US, 2018

6. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



