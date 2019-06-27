Cello Health Insight wins EphMRA’s 2019 Market Research Excellence Award for 'Business Impact through Innovation'

Cello Health Insight EphMRA Award Logo

Cello Health Insight in partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals has won EphMRA’s 2019 Market Research Excellence Award for 'Business Impact through Innovation'

This is an excellent example of how we work in partnership with our clients to help optimise potential for their products” — Jane Shirley, CEO Cello Health Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cello Health Insight in partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, has won EphMRA’s 2019 Market Research Excellence Award for 'Business Impact through Innovation'. The EphMRA Awards, look at how market research innovation can demonstrate real and significant business impact. The Awards Ceremony took place last night, Wednesday 26th June, at their Annual Conference in Warsaw.The winning entry focused on exploring the Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis patient journeys – mapping the transactional touchpoints and overlaying the emotional experience of patients so that Janssen could gauge drivers and barriers for growth for their newly acquired license. Results were delivered through an interactive digital pathway providing an overview of the transactional and emotional journeys in one place. This brought to life the moments that matter for patients. This innovative deliverable engaged the EMEA team; facilitating overwhelming buy-in across regional teams and country level stakeholders, which significantly aided strategic planning for the franchise.Jane Shirley, CEO Cello Health Europe, said: “We’re proud to be recognised for our role in helping to ensure that the patient experience remains a cornerstone of research and development for medicines. This is an excellent example of how we work in partnership with our clients to help optimise potential for their products.”The significance of the Patient Journey is increasingly recognised as a fundamental part of strategic decision making, engaging regional and local cross-functional teams, and recognising the growing importance of engaging patients earlier in the development process and Go To Market success. The innovative way the Patient Journey insights were delivered enabled Janssen to dive deeply into understanding patient needs, to help inform future strategic choices.Lorna Kirman, Cello Health Insight Client Services Director, explained how the team approached the challenge, “We combined traditional and innovative market research techniques to maximise time with respondents and ensure a deeper layer of understanding of the patient journey. This allowed us to make vast amounts of data accessible and usable to a wide variety of stakeholders.”Cello Health Insight is the award-winning global marketing research arm of Cello Health. With over 30 years sector experience and driven by a sense of constant curiosity and fresh thinking, we specialize in navigating life science clients to confident critical decisions. We have offices in Europe and the US.



