The U.S. Alcohol Dependence Market 2014-2024: Focus on the Competitive Landscape

This latest research provides comprehensive insights into Alcohol Dependence pipeline products, Alcohol Dependence epidemiology, Alcohol Dependence market valuations and forecast, Alcohol Dependence drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Alcohol Dependence treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Alcohol Dependence pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Alcohol Dependence by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Alcohol Dependence epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Alcohol Dependence in the US

Alcohol Dependence drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Alcohol Dependence in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Alcohol Dependence drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Alcohol Dependence drugs in the US

Alcohol Dependence market valuations: Find out the market size for Alcohol Dependence drugs in 2018 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2014 and forecast to 2024

Alcohol Dependence drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Alcohol Dependence drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research



Support monitoring and reporting national Alcohol Dependence market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Alcohol Dependence market

Track competitive developments in Alcohol Dependence market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Alcohol Dependence market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Alcohol Dependence market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Alcohol Dependence products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered



1) Alcohol Dependence Treatments

2) Alcohol Dependence Pipeline

3) US Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Alcohol Dependence in US

5) US Alcohol Dependence Market Size and Forecast

6) US Alcohol Dependence Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Alcohol Dependence Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Alcohol Dependence Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Alcohol Dependence Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Alcohol Dependence Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

5. Marketed Drugs for Alcohol Dependence, US, 2018

6. Alcohol Dependence Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

7. Alcohol Dependence Product Sales ($), US, 2014 - 2024



List of Figures

1. Alcohol Dependence Epidemiology, US, 2014 - 2024

2. Alcohol Dependence Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2014 - 2024

3. Alcohol Dependence Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



