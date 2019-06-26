Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – CZR, BID, CJ, MSL

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID), C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ), and MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL) in connection with the sale of these respective companies. On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR)

The investigation concerns whether Caesars and/or its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Caesars to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for $8.40 per share in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each share of Caesars common stock. To learn more about the Caesars investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/caesars-entertainment-corporation-czr-merger-stock-eldorado/ .

Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID)

The investigation concerns whether Sotheby’s and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Sotheby’s to BidFair USA for $57.00 per share. To learn more about the Sotheby’s investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/sothebys-bid-merger-stock-bidfair/ .

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ)

The investigation concerns whether C&J and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed merger of C&J with Keane Group, Inc. for 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock for each share of C&J common stock. To learn more about the C&J investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cj-energy-services-inc-merger-stock-keane/ .

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL)

The investigation concerns whether MidSouth Bancorp and its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of MidSouth Bancorp to Hancock Whitney Corporation for the right to receive 0.2952 shares of Hancock Whitney common stock for each share of MidSouth common stock. To learn more about the MidSouth Bancorp investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/midsouth-bancorp-inc-msl-merger-hancock-stock/ .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

