Labaton Sucharow to Host Second Annual Institutional Investing in Women and Minority-Led Investment Firms Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labaton Sucharow will once again host leaders in the institutional investment community, including some of the country’s foremost women asset allocators and fund managers, for its second annual Women’s Initiative Event: “Institutional Investing in Women and Minority-Led Investment Firms” on September 27, 2019 at the Four Seasons in New York City.



The 2019 program will continue to explore the important topic of how institutional investors can invest in and build relationships with women and minority-led investment firms.

The invitation-only event was launched in 2018 and has been recognized as a “Best Gender Diversity Initiative” by Euromoney. Chambers USA also honored Labaton Sucharow as an “Outstanding Firm for Furthering Diversity and Inclusion” for its 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

Labaton Sucharow partners Serena P. Hallowell, Carol C. Villegas, and Marisa N. DeMato will serve as event co-chairs.

Founded in 2007, Labaton Sucharow’s Women’s Initiative creates programming designed to provide an environment that fosters growth, leadership, and success for the Firm’s female attorneys and its clients. The group is also a proud supporter of Girls Who Invest and Rock The Street, Wall Street, two leading organizations that seek to bring more women into leadership roles in finance.

Contact:

Xenia Kobylarz

XKobylarz@labaton.com

212 907 0659



