CentralSquare to Provide Fully Interoperable Public Safety Software Suite to Gwinnett County, Georgia

Following a competitive RFP and selection process, Gwinnett County signed on with CentralSquare, joining a network of more than 50 Atlanta-area agencies already using CentralSquare public safety solutions

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Gwinnett County, GA, for CentralSquare Public Safety Suite Enterprise which includes Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management and Mobile systems. The county’s purchase enables technology sharing between the sheriff’s office, police, fire and emergency services departments.



Gwinnett County is recognized as one of the largest and fastest growing communities in the Atlanta Metro region.



“It has been an honor to work with Gwinnett County to bring their entire public safety response into an interconnected system,” said CentralSquare Executive Vice President and General Manager of Public Safety Steve Seoane. “We are relentlessly focused on our customers’ success. We look forward to working closely with Gwinnett County to help increase connectivity and collaboration among first response agencies across the entire Atlanta metro area, with the goal of empowering faster response, improving shared response plans and delivering measurable benefits to the communities in which they serve.”



“After a competitive RFP and selection process, our evaluation team selected CentralSquare based on the product’s functionality and integration ability,” said Abe Kani, Chief Information Officer for Gwinnett County. “Our decision was focused on obtaining a best-of-breed solution that is highly configurable and offers increased functionality, streamlined information sharing and the ability to enhance the overall effectiveness of our public safety departments. This ‘system of systems’ will provide integration, analysis and dissemination of information within and across our stakeholder departments and the citizens we serve. Another consideration was the fact that several agencies in the Atlanta area are on CentralSquare systems which will help provide an essential connection point between our first responders and those from nearby agencies and the citizens we serve, enhancing services to our citizens.”



With the Enterprise suite, Gwinnett County will receive a fully integrated system that offers multi-agency, multi-discipline and multi-jurisdictional response capabilities to law enforcement, fire and EMS. As part of a public safety network within the broader Atlanta Metro area, Gwinnett joins more than 50 area agencies who currently rely on CentralSquare public safety systems to serve a population of approximately 11.5 million people.



With today's largest cities on a common platform relying on the Enterprise Suite of applications as their mission-critical engine for coordinated police, fire and EMS dispatch, CentralSquare offers the most compelling software suite for public safety agencies across North America.



About CentralSquare



Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at www.CentralSquare.com

