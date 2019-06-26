Betalutin Drug Overview 2019: A First-in-Class Antibody-Radionucleotide Conjugate Targeted to CD37, An Alternative to CD20

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Betalutin" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Betalutin is a first-in-class antibody-radionucleotide conjugate targeted to CD37, an alternative to CD20, which is widely targeted in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. CD37 is highly expressed in B cells and B-cell lymphomas. The 177-Lu payload emits beta particles, leading to the formation of double-strand breaks in cells in the vicinity of the bound antibody (including cells that do not express CD37), and subsequent cell death.



Analyst Outlook



Although Nordic Nanovector's first-in-class cluster of differentiation (CD)37-directed antibody-radionucleotide conjugate Betalutin (177-Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) represents a novel treatment option for follicular lymphoma (FL), the drug faces several hurdles in becoming commercially viable.



Firstly, the pivotal Phase IIb PARADIGME trial has suffered enrollment issues, and the planned readout and filing for Betalutin has been delayed from the second half of 2019 to the first half of 2020.



Secondly, Betalutin is projected be the fourth drug in the FL market to be approved in the third-line setting, following Zydelig (idelalisib; Gilead), Aliqopa (copanlisib; Bayer), and Copiktra (duvelisib; Verastem/Infinity/Yakult Honsha Co). Zydelig has been approved for third-line FL treatment since 2014 and has limited market share, but Aliqopa and Copiktra were recently approved, in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and could gain significant market share before Betalutin's potential approval, currently slated for 2021.



Finally, Betalutin's potential in this indication is negatively affected by logistical and economic issues associated with its administration. Similar issues have markedly impacted the only other radioactive antibody approved for FL, Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan; Acrotech Biopharma/Mundipharma), which has subsequently gained little uptake in this market. With these issues in mind, demonstration of high efficacy and low toxicity will be crucial for Betalutin's future uptake.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Betalutin: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)

LIST OF FIGURES



Betalutin for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary of Betalutin for follicular lymphoma

Betalutin sales for follicular lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

LIST OF TABLES



Betalutin drug profile

Betalutin ongoing pivotal clinical trial in follicular lymphoma

Betalutin clinical trial data in follicular lymphoma

Betalutin sales for follicular lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h85k2j





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lymphoma Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.