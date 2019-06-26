Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – AGN, DFRG, PCMI, RTEC

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG), PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI), and Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) in connection with the sale of these respective companies. On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

The investigation concerns whether Allergan and/or its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Allergan to AbbVie Inc. for 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share. To learn more about the Allergan investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/allergan-plc-agn-stock-merger-abbvie/ .

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG)

The investigation concerns whether Del Frisco’s and/or its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Del Frisco’s to L Catterton for $8.00 per share in cash. To learn more about the Del Frisco’s investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc-dfrg-merger-stock-l-catterton/ .

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)

The investigation concerns whether PCM and/or its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of PCM to Insight Enterprises for $35.00 per share. To learn more about the PCM investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pcm-inc-pcmi-stock-merger-insight/ .

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC)

The investigation concerns whether Rudolph and/or its Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed merger of Rudolph with Nanometrics Incorporated, for which Rudolph shareholders would receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. To learn more about the Rudolph investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rudolph-technologies-inc-rtec-merger-stock-nanometrics/ .

