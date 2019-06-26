Global Pneumovax 23 (Merck & Co) Drug Report: Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumovax 23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Since a significant decline in 2015, largely due to its relegation to a niche as a booster vaccine in high-risk children and the elderly, Pneumovax 23's (23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine [PPV]; Merck & Co) US sales have experienced steady growth driven by price rises in the US and population growth.



Despite being the marketed vaccine that covers the most serotypes, Pneumovax 23's uptake has been limited by hyporesponsiveness, which limits the possibility for revaccination, as well as controversy surrounding its ability to prevent pneumococcal disease, specifically pneumonia, in both children and adults. Pneumovax 23's recommended patient population is limited to children and adults over the age of two years who are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease, and all adults aged 65 years and older, where it is indicated as a single-dose booster vaccine.



It remains a recommended booster dose following a primary dose of Prevnar 13 (13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Pfizer) for high-risk individuals due to its ability to provide broader protection than Prevnar 13 alone, as well as its position as the only polysaccharide vaccine on the market. However, this patient population is relatively small and thus offers less commercial potential than if it were recommended as a primary dose in infants (where three to four doses of Prevnar 13 are recommended).



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Pneumovax 23 : Pneumococcal vaccines

List of Figures

Figure 1: Pneumovax 23 sales for pneumococcal vaccination across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: Pneumovax 23 drug profile

Table 2: Approval history of Pneumovax 23 for pneumococcal vaccination in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets

Table 3: Pneumococcal vaccine recommendations for Pneumovax 23, by country and age group

Table 4: Late-phase trials of Pneumovax 23 for pneumococcal vaccination

Table 5: Pneumovax 23 for pneumococcal vaccination - SWOT analysis



