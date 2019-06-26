UNCLE Credit Union Welcomes New Leadership in Marketing and Appoints Executive to Drive Operational Efficiencies

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, today announced Karl Goin has joined the organization as Vice President, Marketing and Fidela Hernandez has been promoted to Vice President, Operations. Responsible for overseeing the marketing team, Karl will provide strategic direction to strengthen brand awareness and member engagement, drive membership and build market opportunities through key community partnerships. In her new role, Fidela will focus on optimizing work flow productivity and resource management, while ensuring compliance with organizational standards and promoting operational excellence.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re incredibly pleased to welcome Karl and Fidela as the two newest members of our senior management team, as they bring a wealth of demonstrated expertise in their respective fields as well as strategic vision to their positions,” said UNCLE Credit Union President and CEO Harold Roundtree. “Karl is an accomplished marketing executive and award-winning creative director who effectively blends innovative branding and creative into a cohesive marketing strategy with proven results. Fidela is a highly capable and tenacious problem solver who excels at driving outstanding organizational performance. Both will have a principal role in advancing opportunities and value for our members as they steer their divisions toward our financial institution’s goals.”

Before joining UNCLE Credit Union, Karl served as Vice President of Marketing for a $3 billion credit union from 2015 to 2018. And from 2011 to 2015, he served as the organization’s Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Marketing. Karl’s background also includes working for advertising agencies such as Wayfinder Response Marketing, where he served well-recognized brands like McKesson and a Fortune 50 bank. Karl has earned multiple ADDY® and CUNA Diamond Awards for campaigns that effectively blend digital and traditional elements to craft an emotional connection, inspire action and propel the brand forward.

Prior to assuming the role of Vice President of Operations, Fidela served as UNCLE’s Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Operations for six years. In this post, she had an integral part in the successful completion of key initiatives contributing to an enhanced member experience across all delivery channels. Fidela also helped lead the charge to centralize operations by developing, communicating and implementing streamlined processes and procedures throughout the organization. As Vice President of Operations, she will continue to report to Gina Bloomfield, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is an over $455 million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 27,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership and a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has seven financial centers located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, along with an additional 5,000 branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. Members can also access a full array of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org .

