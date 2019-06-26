Global Procurement Analytics Market 2019-2023: Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gaining Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Procurement Analytics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Many such benefits offered by procurement analytics has increased their demand among organizations and is driving the growth of the global procurement analytics market size at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.



Procurement analysis solution analyzes quantitative data of procurement to derive outcomes from datasets and provide actionable insights. The procurement analytics market analysis considers the deployment of on-premises procurement analytics and cloud-based procurement analytics. Our analysis also considers the adoption of procurement analytics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Factors such as control over on-premises solutions will play a significant role in the on-premises segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global procurement analytics market looks into factors such as growing e-commerce and organized retail industry, need for improving business efficiencies, and the need for complying with regulatory requirements. However, the need for improving data consistency, interoperability issues associated with resource planning software, and the shortage of skilled analytics professionals and high attribution rates may hamper the growth of the procurement analytics industry over the forecast period.



Global Procurement Analytics Market: Overview



Need to improve business efficiency



The increasing adoption of new technologies across the manufacturing and healthcare industries has led to the generation of a large amount of data. Enterprises are becoming aware of leveraging this data to optimize their procurement costs and increase their revenue using procurement analytics. This is helping organizations by creating growth opportunities by limiting errors and failure rates. The procurement analytics solutions help organizations in identifying risks and trends associated with businesses and accelerates the management and planning of complex contract and projects.



Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in procurement process



Integration of AI in procurement process helps enterprises in making the process more efficient and provides enterprises a centralized view of their businesses. AI also notifies about the cost discrepancies, provide data about unusual order frequencies, and detect patterns that help enterprises in understanding potential frauds and identify top-performing trading partners and suppliers. The integration of AI in the procurement process will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global procurement analytics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several procurement analytics solution providers, that include Coupa Software Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.



Also, the procurement analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Coupa Software Inc.

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



