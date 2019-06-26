Ronald McDonald House Charities Named Title Partner of the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game

The 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game & Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby will take place atSouthwest University Park July 8-10.

/EIN News/ -- El Paso, TX, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas announced today that Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) has been named the title partner of the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game. The 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game & Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby will take place July 8-10 at Southwest University Park.

Gates for the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game will open at 5:30 p.m. The game is slated to air on the MLB Network and Chihuahuas All-Star broadcaster Tim Hagerty will call the game on 600 ESPN.



“It’s an honor to host Triple-A Baseball’s Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, Minor League Baseball’s premier and most exclusive events, here in El Paso at Southwest University Park,” said MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford, “and we are thrilled to have national organizations like Ronald McDonald House Charities and Jarritos as our title partners.”



“RMHC is excited to be a part of the 2019 Triple-A All Star Game,” said Sheila Musolino, president and CEO, of RMHC. “We look forward to the opportunity to engage Minor League Baseball fans with our mission of keeping families with ill or injured children near the medical care they need, when they need it most.”



RMHC helps families stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. RMHC gives families the ability to spend more time with their ill or injured children, to interact with their doctors, and to make important decisions about their care. To donate, please visit rmhc.org/allstargame.



“This is truly a great set of partners for both of the events,” said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor. “This game and its messaging will highlight the efforts and the impact that RMHC provides. Jarritos and their overall line of drinks will surely add some flavor to the Home Run Derby.”



Started in 1988, the 32nd edition of the game will showcase the best players of Triple-A Baseball's Pacific Coast (PCL) and International Leagues. Since 1998, the International League has bested the PCL with a 12-9 record with the PCL the winners in 2017 & 2018. All-Star Game alumni include current San Diego Padres Wil Myers and Ian Kinsler, as well as Derek Jeter, Chase Utley and Joc Pederson, to name a few.



Individual tickets and bundled packages for both events are available and on sale now, but they are going fast. Group leaders are able to purchase a group to the All-Star Game and/or the Home Run Derby. Supplies are limited so fans are encouraged to buy now so as not to miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime events. Tickets can be purchased at the Southwest University Park box offices, at epchihuahuas.com or by calling (915) 533-BASE.

2019 JARRITOS TRIPLE-A HOME RUN DERBY | JULY 8, 2019

6 p.m. Gates Open

6-7 p.m. All-Star Autograph Session

7 p.m. “Around the Horn” competition featuring local Youth Baseball Teams

Jarritos Triple-A Home Derby



2019 RMHC TRIPLE-A ALL-STAR GAME | JULY 10, 2019

5:30 p.m. Gates Open

7 p.m. RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of over 275 Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About MountainStar Sports Group

Founded in 2012, MountainStar Sports Group, LLC (MSSG) is dedicated to initiatives that promote economic development and enhance the quality of life throughout the Borderplex region. MSSG’s main focus has been on the acquisition, development, and operation of professional sports and entertainment opportunities for El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. MSSG owns and operates the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball, and El Paso Locomotive FC, an expansion soccer club of the United Soccer League. MountainStar Sports Group is also a co-owner of FC Juaréz (Los Bravos) of Mexico’s Liga MX in the Mexican Futbol Federation. The owners of MSSG are Woody Hunt, Paul Foster, Alejandra De la Vega Foster, and Josh Hunt, who serves as CEO of MSSG. Alan Ledford is President of MSSG.

