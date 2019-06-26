Brewers Association Declares July 3 “National Independent Beer Run Day”

Don't forget the independent craft beer this Independence Day

Honoring the spirit of summer and beer’s biggest holiday, the Brewers Association—the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers—has declared July 3 “National Independent Beer Run Day.” The celebration calls on beer lovers to seek the independent craft brewer seal and purchase craft beers produced by small and independent breweries for their Independence Day festivities.



The campaign will be amplified by social media assets including a series of videos in which people forget some Fourth of July essentials--except, of course, the independent craft beer. Audio spots and summer-themed sponsored playlists will also appear on Pandora Radio. Additionally, the Brewers Association will stream a world record attempt at the longest cheers ever, toasting all 7,300 small and independent U.S. craft breweries. CraftBeer.com—the Brewers Association website for beer lovers—will also support the effort with a collection of informative content. Beer lovers are invited to join the National Independent Beer Run Day Facebook Event for updates.





“Craft beer serves as the anchor for so many Independence Day celebrations. Our libations and the liberation we’re celebrating should go hand in hand. As you plan for this Fourth of July, think independent and drink independent,” said Julia Herz, craft beer program director, Brewers Association. “In preparation for the country’s favorite summer holiday, make sure your beer run includes independent craft beer.



”Independence Day is among the most critical for craft breweries. Based on IRI scan data, the week leading up to July 4 has been the highest single sales week of the year for each of the last five years. The data suggests sales that week are 35 percent higher than a typical week. More than half (53 percent) of beer lovers indicated that independent ownership is important when purchasing a beer (Source: Sterling Rice Group AAU January 2019).



As confusion about beer brand ownership continues to permeate the marketplace, the independent craft brewer seal is a badge of differentiation and distinction to help beer lovers identify which beers are from small and independent breweries.



“National Independent Beer Run Day” was created in conjunction with advertising agency Sterling-Rice Group (SRG).



To locate an independent brewery, visit Brewery Finder on CraftBeer.com . Follow and share your Independent Beer Run using the hashtag #SeekTheSeal.



About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 4,800-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup ®, Great American Beer Festival ®, Craft Brewers Conference ® & BrewExpo America ®, SAVOR ™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience , Homebrew Con ™, and National Homebrew Competition . The BA publishes The New Brewer® magazine and Brewers Publications ® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com ® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association ® and the free Brew Guru ® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .



The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 11246 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

