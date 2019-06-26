Global Humectants Market 2019-2023 with Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, and The Lubrizol Corp Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Humectants Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing use of synthetic humectants in F&B and beauty and personal care is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global humectants market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



Humectants are hygroscopic substances that retain moisture. The humectants market analysis considers the application of humectants in food and beverages, oral and personal care, animal feed, and others. Our analysis also considers the use of humectants in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the food and beverages segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Factors such as the use of humectants as a food additive will play a significant role in the food and beverages segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global humectants market looks at factors such as increased demand for humectants from the food and beverage industry, considering safe use of humectants in the food and beverage industry, and rise in the use of synthetic humectants. However, fluctuating crude oil prices, health problems associated with the use of polyethylene glycol, and supply-demand imbalance for humectants may hamper the growth of the humectants industry over the forecast period.



Global Humectants Market: Overview



Rise in the use of synthetic humectants



Synthetic humectants are increasingly being used in beauty and personal care products, including hair conditioners, lip balms, and some soaps. Synthetic humectants are made of glycerine, urea, butylene glycol, sodium lactate, and sorbitol. Factors such as low cost of production and longer shelf life have increased their use in beauty and personal care products. Synthetic humectants are also used as anti-caking agents to prevent the formation of lumps and to help the food products flow freely.



Increasing demand for humectants in the pharmaceutical industry



Humectants are generally used in the pharmaceutical industry to maintain the moisture content in medicines and increase their shelf-life. For instance, sorbitol is used in emulsion ointments, in gelatin capsules, and used medically in culture mediums to differentiate various strains of bacteria such as E. coli. Similarly, glycerin is used in medicines due to its smoothness and lubricating properties. The growing demand for humectants in pharmaceutical products will have a positive impact on the growth of the global humectants market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global humectants market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several humectant manufacturers, that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont Inc., and The Lubrizol Corp.



Also, the humectants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oral and personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for humectants in pharmaceutical industry

Rising adoption of natural humectants

Growing production of biodiesel

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

The Lubrizol Corp.



