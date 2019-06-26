Global Humectants Market 2019-2023 with Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, and The Lubrizol Corp Dominating
The increasing use of synthetic humectants in F&B and beauty and personal care is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global humectants market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
Humectants are hygroscopic substances that retain moisture. The humectants market analysis considers the application of humectants in food and beverages, oral and personal care, animal feed, and others. Our analysis also considers the use of humectants in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the food and beverages segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Factors such as the use of humectants as a food additive will play a significant role in the food and beverages segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global humectants market looks at factors such as increased demand for humectants from the food and beverage industry, considering safe use of humectants in the food and beverage industry, and rise in the use of synthetic humectants. However, fluctuating crude oil prices, health problems associated with the use of polyethylene glycol, and supply-demand imbalance for humectants may hamper the growth of the humectants industry over the forecast period.
Global Humectants Market: Overview
Rise in the use of synthetic humectants
Synthetic humectants are increasingly being used in beauty and personal care products, including hair conditioners, lip balms, and some soaps. Synthetic humectants are made of glycerine, urea, butylene glycol, sodium lactate, and sorbitol. Factors such as low cost of production and longer shelf life have increased their use in beauty and personal care products. Synthetic humectants are also used as anti-caking agents to prevent the formation of lumps and to help the food products flow freely.
Increasing demand for humectants in the pharmaceutical industry
Humectants are generally used in the pharmaceutical industry to maintain the moisture content in medicines and increase their shelf-life. For instance, sorbitol is used in emulsion ointments, in gelatin capsules, and used medically in culture mediums to differentiate various strains of bacteria such as E. coli. Similarly, glycerin is used in medicines due to its smoothness and lubricating properties. The growing demand for humectants in pharmaceutical products will have a positive impact on the growth of the global humectants market size.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, the global humectants market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several humectant manufacturers, that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont Inc., and The Lubrizol Corp.
Also, the humectants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Oral and personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for humectants in pharmaceutical industry
- Rising adoption of natural humectants
- Growing production of biodiesel
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- DowDuPont Inc.
- The Lubrizol Corp.
