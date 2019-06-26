Canada's Wonderland offers thrills, fireworks, Canadian-themed food and entertainment this long weekend

Fireworks on July 1st kick off Celebration Canada event

Vaughan, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This Canada Day long weekend, Canada’s Wonderland is kicking off a massive celebration featuring exciting circus, stunt and Lumberjack shows, amazing food, family entertainment and a spectacular firework display on July 1st at 10 p.m.





Fireworks will light up the sky for Canada Day at Canada's Wonderland, July 1, 2019 at 10 p.m.









Celebration Canada returns June 29 to July 14 in the new Frontier Canada section of the park where the best of this country will be featured with live music, street performers, delicious summer barbecue food and drinks. Other featured entertainment includes:

West Coast Lumberjacks: These internationally-known lumberjacks will showcase their skills as they compete in tower climbing, axe-throwing, chainsaw carving and more.

These internationally-known lumberjacks will showcase their skills as they compete in tower climbing, axe-throwing, chainsaw carving and more. Flying Frontenacs Stunt and Dive Show: The Flying Frontenacs will dive off a 70ft (21m) platform and showcase their athleticism on trampolines with incredible flips, turns and dives.

The Flying Frontenacs will dive off a 70ft (21m) platform and showcase their athleticism on trampolines with incredible flips, turns and dives. Tundra – A Cirque Experience: *NEW* this year, guests will be mesmerized by a magical performance of acrobatics and aerial artistry in a journey of the cold north against the backdrop of the beautiful Northern Lights.

*NEW* this year, guests will be mesmerized by a magical performance of acrobatics and aerial artistry in a journey of the cold north against the backdrop of the beautiful Northern Lights. Starlight Spectacular: This night-time spectacle celebrates the natural beauty of Canada through a stunning display of lights, music, lasers and water effects, set to the backdrop of 3D projections on Wonder Mountain.

This night-time spectacle celebrates the natural beauty of Canada through a stunning display of lights, music, lasers and water effects, set to the backdrop of 3D projections on Wonder Mountain. Fireworks: Celebrate Canada Day with one of the most impressive firework shows in the Toronto area, featuring a unique design set to an original soundtrack and more than 6,000 colourful explosions. Show begins at 10 p.m. on July 1st.

As well, brace yourself for the daring stunts of the Ultimate Thrills Circus, with daily shows featuring the Globe of Death motorcycle act, the balancing talents of the Surnina Sisters, the Bertini Family Unicyle and the Human Cannonball Brian Miser, current contestant on America’s Got Talent.

Canada’s Wonderland will also be offering complimentary admission to all active and retired personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces from Friday, June 28 through Monday, July 1.

All shows and events are included with park admission. For more park information including tickets and hours of operation, visit http://www.canadaswonderland.com/

About Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 17 rollercoasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.



FOR GENERAL INQUIRIES, call Guest Services at 905-832-8131.

