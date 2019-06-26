Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter/Year-End Results; Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year end on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (877)-776-4016 (domestic) or (973)-638-3231 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for seven days on Motorcar Parts of America’s website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 9:30 a.m. Pacific time on June 28, 2019 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on July 5, 2019 by calling (855)-859-2056 (domestic) or (404)-537-3406 (international) and using access code: 2679922.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

CONTACT:

Gary S. Maier

(310) 471-1288



