United States Long Term Care Market Report 2019: Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 737.1 Billion by 2026

The U.S. long term care market size is expected to reach USD 737.1 billion by 2026, registering a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



he market is expected to be driven by rising incidence of chronic disorders in U.S., which can be attributed to a large aging population and unhealthy lifestyle. Rising prevalence of dementia, Alzheimer's, heart disorders, respiratory diseases, and mental disorders is likely to increase the burden on LTC settings over the coming years.



According to the population projection report published by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2016, the population of millennials in U.S. is expected to surpass the population of baby boomers by 2019. As of 2016, millennials were categorized as the population aged 20 to 35 years and baby boomers were those aged between 52 and 72 years. In 2016, the population of millennials was 71 million and that of baby boomers was around 74 million. While the former will rise to 73 million in 2019, the latter will drop to 72 million. Generation X, the population group aged between 36 and 51 years, is anticipated to surpass the boomers by 2028.



Technological developments are a key characteristic of the U.S. LTC market. In order to enhance patient quality of life, LTC facilities such as hospices have started installing wireless video-conferencing devices. These devices enable patients to access the internet from their rooms and facilitate easy communication with friends and family. These computer-based technologies have helped enhance communication between hospice nurses and caregivers and enabled them to make decisions and provide real-time solutions or coaching tips.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The home healthcare segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018. This can be attributed to presence of a large number of facilities, high cost of services, and availability of reimbursements for home healthcare in the country

The hospices segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing incidence rate of Alzheimer's and dementia and surge in post-hospital care

The U.S. long term care (LTC) market has been witnessing several mergers and acquisitions, resulting in the integration of various services and maximizing revenue.



In March 2017, Brookdale and its affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Advisors VIII L.P. formed a venture called the Blackstone Venture, which acquired 64 senior housing communities for USD 1.1 billion

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Growing geriatric population

3.3.1.2 Growing prevalence of target diseases, especially Alzheimer's and other dementias

3.3.1.3 Increasing employment of women

3.3.1.4 Technological development

3.3.1.5 Increasing government involvement in therapeutic and vaccination in LTC facilities

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack of skilled human resources

3.3.2.2 Stringent regulations

3.3.2.3 Lower remunerations

3.3.3 Industry opportunities

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4.1 Penetration & growth prospect mapping analysis



Chapter 4 Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.1 PORTER'S five forces analysis

4.2 PESTEL analysis

4.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

4.3.1 Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures

4.3.2 Licensing & partnerships and technology collaborations



Chapter 5 Qualitative Analysis: Air Purifiers in Long Term Care Facilities

5.1 Qualitative analysis - Air purifiers in LTC facilities

5.2 Competitive Analysis



Chapter 6 U.S. Long Term (LTC) Market: Service Analysis

6.1 U.S. Long Term Care (LTC) Services Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 U.S. Long Term Care (LTC) Services Market: Segment Dashboard:

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Services Segment

6.3.1 Home healthcare

6.3.2 Hospices

6.3.3 Nursing care

6.3.4 Assisted living facilities



Chapter 7 U.S. Long Term Care (LTC) Market Analysis

7.1 List of Players in U.S.

7.2 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.1.1 Reimbursement scenario



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Company market position analysis (Geographic presence, service portfolio, strategic initiatives)

8.4 Company Profiles



Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC)

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Extendicare, Inc.

Capital Senior Living Corporation

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

Home Instead, Inc.

Senior care centers of america

Atria Senior living, Inc.

