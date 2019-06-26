BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO SHAREHOLDER LEGAL UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against the Following Companies – BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of shareholder class action lawsuits against BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS), Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY), and Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) in connection with the sale of these respective companies. The lawsuits each seek damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of shareholders of these companies.



BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of BioScrip to Option Care Enterprises, Inc. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning, among other things: (1) BioScrip’s and Option Care’s financial projections; (2) the financial analyses performed by BioScrip’s financial advisor in connection with the proposed transaction; (3) potential conflicts of interest involving BioScrip’s financial advisors; (4) potential conflicts of interest involving certain members of BioScrip’s Board; and (5) the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction. To learn more about your legal rights and options, or to join the action, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bioscrip-inc-bios-option-care-merger-stock/ .

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Cray to Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning: (1) the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction; (2) the financial projections prepared by Cray management; and (3) the financial analyses conducted by Cray’s financial advisor. To learn more about your legal rights and options, or to join the action, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cray-inc-merger-hewlett-packard-stock/ .

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Zayo to affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning: (1) Zayo’s financial projections; (2) the financial analyses performed by Zayo’s financial advisors in connection with their fairness opinions; and (3) potential conflicts of interest involving Zayo’s financial advisor. To learn more about your legal rights and options, or to join the action, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/zayo-group-holdings-inc-merger-stock-digital-eqt/ .

