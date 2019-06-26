Global Corporate Wellness Market Report 2019: Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 90.7 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Health Risk Assessment, Stress Management), By Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultant, Organization), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corporate wellness market size is projected to reach USD 90.7 billion by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%



Rising cases of obesity increase insurance costs, which accounts for the financial burden on the employers. Corporate wellness initiatives target particular health risk factors, such as stress, obesity, smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise. Employers have started offering some kind of wellness program for disease prevention and improved productivity.



According to a study conducted by Harvard economists, absenteeism costs fall by USD 2.73 for every dollar spent on wellness programs. Therefore, employees need to be encouraged to adopt a healthier lifestyle to improve their performance.



Employers providing such programs have noticed a significant rise in productivity. In addition, companies in U.K. initiated the Fit for Work service, which offers a tax benefit of USD 663.3 per year. Organizations are providing wearables, such as Fitbit, Apple watch, and Google watches, to employees to help them keep track of health parameters, such as heart rate and blood pressure.



North America led the overall market, in terms of revenue share, in 2018. According to a survey by Benefits Canada conducted on 1300 employers, North America had the highest number of corporate wellness programs. More than 80% of the employers in the region offer such services to their employees.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Health risk assessment segment led the market in 2018. Stress management will be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2026 due to rising preference for on-site yoga and meditation services

Large-scale organization is likely to be the dominant end use segment in the corporate wellness market in 2018 as infrastructure in these companies makes conducting wellness services easier and convenient

Wellness services providing organizations led the market in 2018 and fitness & nutrition consultants segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Some of the key companies in the market are ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, EXOS, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Vitality Group, Wellsource, Inc., Central Corporate Wellness, Truworth Wellness, and SOL Wellness

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Service

2.2.2 End Use

2.2.3 Category

2.2.4 Region

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Penetration Analysis

3.2.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2.1 Reduction in employee Healthcare costs

3.2.2.2 Growing prevalence and early onset of chronic diseases

3.2.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3.1 Slow Adoption and Low Awareness

3.3 Corporate Wellness Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Corporate Wellness Market: Service Analysis

4.1 Corporate Wellness Service Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Corporate Wellness Service Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Service Segment

4.3.1 Health Risk Assessment

4.3.1.1 Health risk assessment market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Fitness

4.3.3 Smoking Cessation

4.3.4 Health Screening

4.3.5 Nutrition & Weight Management

4.3.6 Stress Management

4.3.7 Others



Chapter 5 Corporate Wellness Market: End Use Analysis

5.1 Corporate Wellness End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Corporate wellness End Use Market: Segment Dashboard:

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the End Use Segment

5.3.1 Small scale Organizations

5.3.2 Medium scale Organizations

5.3.3 Large scale Organizations



Chapter 6 Corporate Wellness Market: Category Analysis

6.1 Corporate Wellness Category Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Corporate Wellness Category Market: Segment Dashboard:

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Category Segment

6.3.1 Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

6.3.2 Psychological Therapists

6.3.3 Organizations/Employers



Chapter 7 Corporate wellness Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Corporate wellness Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.2 Corporate Wellness Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

7.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players

8.2 Vendor Landscape

8.3 Public & Private Companies

8.3.1 Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, EMPLOYEE STRENGTH)

8.4 List of Few Corporate Wellness Providers

8.5 Company Profiles



ComPsych

Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

VIRGIN pULSE

Provant Health Solutions

EXOS

MARINO WELLNESS

Privia health

vitality group

wellsource, Inc.

central corporate wellness

TRUWORTH WELLNESS

SOL WELLNESS

